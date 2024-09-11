Broncos rookie running back out several weeks with injury

The Denver Broncos will be without rookie running back Audric Estime for at least the next four weeks as the team placed him on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Estime rushed twice for 14 yards in his debut, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Selected in the fifth round as a big back out of Notre Dame, Estime ran for 1,321 yards in his final season for the Irish. He left early on the back of his 18 touchdowns which propelled Notre Dame to a 10-3 season.

The rookie is part of a crowded backfield in Denver, where Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin get a majority of the work.

With Estime out and off the roster, the Broncos have signed Michael Burton from the practice squad. The fullback, who was elevated to the active roster in Week 1, played all 17 games for the Broncos last year.