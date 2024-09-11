Close
BRONCOS

Broncos rookie running back out several weeks with injury

Sep 11, 2024, 3:35 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will be without rookie running back Audric Estime for at least the next four weeks as the team placed him on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Estime rushed twice for 14 yards in his debut, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Selected in the fifth round as a big back out of Notre Dame, Estime ran for 1,321 yards in his final season for the Irish. He left early on the back of his 18 touchdowns which propelled Notre Dame to a 10-3 season.

The rookie is part of a crowded backfield in Denver, where Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin get a majority of the work.

With Estime out and off the roster, the Broncos have signed Michael Burton from the practice squad. The fullback, who was elevated to the active roster in Week 1, played all 17 games for the Broncos last year.

Broncos

Bo Nix Seattle...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle

Bo Nix noted that both times the Broncos needed points late in the first half and in the second half against Seattle, they got them

2 hours ago

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton dismissive of any emotions on Russell Wilson return

"We're not playing tennis or golf. We're playing a team game and we're focused on the Steelers," Sean Payton said of Russell Wilson

4 hours ago

Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles among five Broncos not practicing

X-rays and an MRI on the injured ankle of Garett Bolles were negative this week, but he was one of five Broncos not practicing Wednesday

4 hours ago

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers tab Broncos as underdogs for Bo Nix Denver debut

It'll be a big day for QBs in Denver come Sunday, when the future of the Broncos Bo Nix looks across the field and sees Russell Wilson

7 hours ago

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has gotten the better of Mike Tomlin as no other coach has

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin haven't faced often, but a pattern has developed that favors the Broncos and their head coach.

16 hours ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos did something Sunday that has never happened before

And no, what the Broncos did on Sunday that was entirely new didn't involve Bo Nix and a low yardage-per-attempt figure.

19 hours ago

