BUFFS

Suspect arrested after driving truck onto Folsom Field

Sep 12, 2024, 8:19 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: A general view of the east stands of Folsom field...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Boulder Police arrested a man suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit and run at Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, putting the person into custody at Folsom Field where he drove his truck onto the playing surface on Thursday

Police say they arrested Karl E. Haglund, 48, of Massachusetts on 11 separate charges including trespassing, criminal mischief, criminal attempt vehicular assault and more. BPD say that they attempted to stop the driver, but he eluded officers. According to a news release from the police, the driver then was located near CU-Boulder campus where C.U. Boulder Police officers tried to stop him on Stadium Drive. Police say that Haglund escaped those officers for a short time and rammed a gate, where he drove onto Folsom Field.

Police say that after some negotiation, Haglund got out of his truck and surrendered to police.

Photos via the Boulder Snapchat feed show a male, who appears to have driven his truck from the north west corner of the stadium onto the field, crashing out at about the 35-yard line. These pictures appear to be of the suspect surrendering.

Boulder Police say they got a call about several hit and run crashes involving the same pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue. Police say that witness reported that a man driving a blue pickup truck was involved in at least two hit and run crashes as well as striking several trees and signs before driving away. During this incident, the witnesses tried to stop the driver from leaving and one person was almost struck by the pickup truck, according to police.

Police say At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, Boulder Police received a call about several hit and run crashes involving the same pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue. Witnesses reported that a man driving a blue pickup truck was involved in at least two hit and run crashes as well as striking several trees and signs before driving away. During this incident, the witnesses tried to stop the driver from leaving and one person was almost struck by the pickup truck. The driver continued driving, struck another car and more trees.

We’ll find out soon if the grass was damaged but based on the photos it seems like there may be some clean-up effort needed. Luckily for the CU Buffs Turf crew the black and gold are on the road this weekend before returning home in nine days for their homecoming against Baylor. The members of the crew had a quick turn earlier this fall after a few concerts at Folsom Field forced them to redo some of the grass ahead of the season-opener.

Police did not say anyone was hurt in the hit and run or the incident at Folsom Field.

