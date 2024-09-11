Garett Bolles among five Broncos not practicing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Garett Bolles did not practice Wednesday as the Denver Broncos began preparing for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given that he left last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, that did not come as a surprise.

But Bolles was joined on the side field used for players rehabilitating from injuries by four other key players: wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Devaughn Vele, starting center Luke Wattenberg and running back Audric Estimé.

Vele and Reynolds ranked 1-2 in receptions and receiving yards during their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Together, they combined for 84 yards on 13 receptions. Their 13 catches — 8 for Vele and 5 for Reynolds — represented half of the Broncos’ reception total on Sunday. Reynolds’ 25-yard catch from Bo Nix was the Broncos’ longest gain in the loss.

Garett Bolles left last Sunday’s game with what Sean Payton later described as an ankle contusion. Matt Peart, an offseason free-agent signee, replaced Bolles in the lineup at left tackle and played most of the final quarter, finishing his day with 18 snaps.

Wattenberg played every snap last Sunday as the starting center. Estimé played 3 offensive snaps and carried the ball twice, gaining 14 yards. Twelve of his yards came on a gallop up the middle that ended with a leaping fumble.

Broncos DL Malcolm Roach on power-running rookie RB Audric Estimé: “I call Audric ‘Minibus.'” pic.twitter.com/kyljmSSRwB — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 9, 2024

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and linebacker Drew Sanders, both of whom are on the physically-unable-to-perform list, also continued their rehabilitation work off to the side while their teammates practiced.

Running back Audric Estime is headed to IR, per the NFL’s transaction wire. He’ll miss at least four games as the Broncos signed Michael Burton off their practice squad.

#broncos Audric Estimé to be placed on IR. will miss at least 4 games. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 11, 2024