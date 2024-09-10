Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs giving fans a chance to take photos with MacKinnon’s trophies

Sep 10, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Nathan MacKinnon’s trophies will be available for Colorado Avalanche fans to take pictures with during the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avs announced on Tuesday that both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award will be on display on the Ball Arena concourse. That contest is on Oct. 12, a little less than a month out. Colorado opens the 2024-25 regular season in Vegas on Oct. 9.

The Avalanche will also celebrate MacKinnon during the night for his unbelievable accomplishments last year.

MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL’s MVP, for the first time in his career. He also took home the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association. Both the media and the players in the league thought he was the best player during the 2023-24 season.

MacKinnon had a huge year, shattering personal records. He finished with 140 points, the most in his career in a single season by 29, after recording 111 in 2022-23.

He also scored more than 50 goals for the first time, finishing with 51 total. His 89 assists were by far the most he’s ever had in one year.

MacKinnon finished second in the NHL in points to Nikita Kucherov, who had 144. Superstar Connor McDavid came in third with 132.

And don’t forget all the history MacKinnon made throughout this campaign. He had two four-goal games, a natural hat trick, and the second-longest home point streak in NHL history. He went 35 straight games at Ball Arena getting on the scoresheet, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game record from the 1988-89 season. That’s pretty good company to be in.

It felt like every night MacKinnon was doing something historic, and those honors he earned were the icing on the cake.

Now, fans can celebrate MacKinnon at the home opener as the Avalanche chase their second Stanley Cup in four seasons. And getting a photo with two very cool trophies is an added bonus.

Avalanche

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche national TV...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche will have 17 national TV games, but with a catch

Fans will be able to watch Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and the rest of the Avalanche on national TV many times this year

12 days ago

Avalanche Stars celebration Avs NHL...

Will Petersen

Avs ranked as having four top-10 players at their position in NHL

NHL Network revealed its "top players right now" series throughout the month of August, and the usual Avs players fared well

12 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog injury...

Will Petersen

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog gives best update yet on his injury

Gabriel Landeskog is doubling down on a return from a brutal knee injury, saying it's a matter of "when, not if" he'll play in the NHL again

20 days ago

Oliver Kylington #58 of the Calgary Flames brings the puck down the ice against Pierre-Edouard Bell...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche add notable depth to their defense

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they have signed Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the coming season

1 month ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Report: Mikko Rantanen contract extension with Avalanche “close”

Avs superstar Mikko Rantanen is entering the final year of his contract, but a new deal is close, reports Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports

2 months ago

Dan Hinote...

Will Petersen

Dan Hinote is back with a new role in the Avalanche organization

Dan Hinote has been named the associate head coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's AHL affiliate in Loveland

2 months ago

Avs giving fans a chance to take photos with MacKinnon’s trophies