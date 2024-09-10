Avs giving fans a chance to take photos with MacKinnon’s trophies

Nathan MacKinnon’s trophies will be available for Colorado Avalanche fans to take pictures with during the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avs announced on Tuesday that both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award will be on display on the Ball Arena concourse. That contest is on Oct. 12, a little less than a month out. Colorado opens the 2024-25 regular season in Vegas on Oct. 9.

The Avalanche will also celebrate MacKinnon during the night for his unbelievable accomplishments last year.

A night for Nate as we celebrate our Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Memorial Trophy winner. 🎟️: https://t.co/ExdGb03TAh

#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MAToSoZxce — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 10, 2024

MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL’s MVP, for the first time in his career. He also took home the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association. Both the media and the players in the league thought he was the best player during the 2023-24 season.

MacKinnon had a huge year, shattering personal records. He finished with 140 points, the most in his career in a single season by 29, after recording 111 in 2022-23.

He also scored more than 50 goals for the first time, finishing with 51 total. His 89 assists were by far the most he’s ever had in one year.

MacKinnon finished second in the NHL in points to Nikita Kucherov, who had 144. Superstar Connor McDavid came in third with 132.

And don’t forget all the history MacKinnon made throughout this campaign. He had two four-goal games, a natural hat trick, and the second-longest home point streak in NHL history. He went 35 straight games at Ball Arena getting on the scoresheet, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game record from the 1988-89 season. That’s pretty good company to be in.

It felt like every night MacKinnon was doing something historic, and those honors he earned were the icing on the cake.

Now, fans can celebrate MacKinnon at the home opener as the Avalanche chase their second Stanley Cup in four seasons. And getting a photo with two very cool trophies is an added bonus.