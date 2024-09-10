CU at Nebraska sets a TV record as Buffs get another Prime game

The Colorado Buffaloes are again playing in front of a huge television audience this season, as the numbers for their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers broke some of NBC’s records.

The Huskers 28-10 win drew 6.3 million viewers, the largest crowd NBC has reported for their Big Ten Saturday Night series, which debuted last season. Likely due to the game not being that close, the numbers are still down from, the 8.73 million viewers who watched the same rivalry game on FOX last fall. Still, the high number on the Week 2 contest makes for the 15th most-watched game in Buffs program history.

But given over 10 million people have watched Colorado get off to a 1-1 start under second-year head coach Deion Sanders, more TV networks are clamoring to put Coach Prime’s team back in Prime Time. This week’s game against Colorado State for the 93rd meeting in the Rocky Mountain Showdown is on CBS at 5:30 local time. Announced on Monday, Colorado’s Big 12 return game against Baylor will be on FOX at 6 p.m. Boulder time.

Baylor is also 1-1 heading into their matchup with Air Force over the weekend. It’ll be the first meeting between the Buffaloes and Bears since 2010, when the teams were both in the Big 12. CU leads the all-time series 9-7.