Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Coach Prime posts message after Shilo Sanders has surgery

Sep 9, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

University of Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has undergone surgery, likely for what Coach Prime said was a broken forearm against Nebraska this past weekend.

Sanders left the game against the Cornhuskers in the first half and did not return. During his halftime interview with NBC, Coach Prime provided an update that no Buffs fan wanted to hear. Shilo is one of Deion’s two sons on the CU team, along with his brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

“I think a broken forearm, something like that, so he won’t be back in at all,” Deion Sanders told NBC at halftime about Shilo.

On Monday, Coach Prime posted a message on social media that confirmed Shilo underwent surgery. How long he’s out for, or if his season is done, remains unclear.

“God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!” Deion Sanders wrote on the post.

The play happened in the first quarter of the rivalry game after a collision with Huskers RB Dante Dowdell. Sanders was spotted heading to the locker room before Coach Prime delivered the halftime news.

The safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games for Jackson State over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Last year at Colorado, Shilo started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Shilo is a candidate to get drafted into the NFL next spring, but we’ll see how this injury affects that, and how long he’s out for. The Buffs are 1-1 on the season after a disastrous first half against Nebraska in a 28-10 loss.

Buffs

Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies tab favorite for Rocky Mountain Showdown, but line is moving

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was one of the most-viewed football games of the 2023 season and the line suggests a tight game again this fall

5 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders for the CU Buffs vs Huskers...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs admit they weren’t ready for moment after Huskers beat down

Playing in front of nearly 90,000 fans and attempting to back a decades-old rivalry the Colorado Buffaloes fell flat on their face

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders’ style had nothing for Matt Rhule’s substance

Deion Sanders as a coach, boy can he talk the talk, But the walk? The walk has been weak and that is what we saw from the Colorado Buffaloes

2 days ago

Shilo Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shilo Sanders leaves CU’s game against Nebraska early injured

The CU Buffs lost one of their key players to injury on Saturday as starting safety Shilo Sanders exited the contest against Nebraska

2 days ago

Colorado football helmet...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs debut new road uniforms against Nebraska

We now know what the road partners look like to the new set of uniforms the Colorado Buffaloes unveiled last week

2 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down Travis Hunter’s NFL Draft dilemma

Two-way star Travis Hunter is already being talked about as the best football player in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what position will he play

4 days ago

Coach Prime posts message after Shilo Sanders has surgery