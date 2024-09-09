Coach Prime posts message after Shilo Sanders has surgery

University of Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has undergone surgery, likely for what Coach Prime said was a broken forearm against Nebraska this past weekend.

Sanders left the game against the Cornhuskers in the first half and did not return. During his halftime interview with NBC, Coach Prime provided an update that no Buffs fan wanted to hear. Shilo is one of Deion’s two sons on the CU team, along with his brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

“I think a broken forearm, something like that, so he won’t be back in at all,” Deion Sanders told NBC at halftime about Shilo.

On Monday, Coach Prime posted a message on social media that confirmed Shilo underwent surgery. How long he’s out for, or if his season is done, remains unclear.

“God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!” Deion Sanders wrote on the post.

The play happened in the first quarter of the rivalry game after a collision with Huskers RB Dante Dowdell. Sanders was spotted heading to the locker room before Coach Prime delivered the halftime news.

The safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games for Jackson State over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Last year at Colorado, Shilo started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Shilo is a candidate to get drafted into the NFL next spring, but we’ll see how this injury affects that, and how long he’s out for. The Buffs are 1-1 on the season after a disastrous first half against Nebraska in a 28-10 loss.