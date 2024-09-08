Close
BUFFS

Shilo Sanders leaves CU’s game against Nebraska early injured

Sep 7, 2024, 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Shilo Sanders...

Credit: Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

LINCOLN—The Colorado Buffaloes lost one of their key players to injury on Saturday as starting safety Shilo Sanders exited the contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first quarter.

The injury to the defender is a broken forearm, but was seen without his helmet watching an early Cornhuskers drive then left for the locker room.

“I think a broken forearm, something like that, so he won’t be back in at all,” Sanders told NBC at halftime about his son.

The son of head coach Deion Sanders and older brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a key defender for the Buffs. Transferring to Boulder from Jacksonville State with the rest of his family, the safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Last year at Colorado Sanders started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Sanders is one of the many Buffs expected to get an NFL look.

Colorado trailed 28-0 at halftime with the help of a pick-6 by his brother.

It’s the second week in a row Colorado has played most of a game without one of their starting safeties.

