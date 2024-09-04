Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix becomes first Broncos rookie Week 1 captain since Floyd Little

Sep 4, 2024, 10:14 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Bo Nix is already a leader. So the fact that he was named a Denver Broncos team captain in advance of their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks isn’t a surprise.

But the symbolism of Nix being a captain — along with the other five captains announced by the Broncos on Wednesday morning — cannot be overstated.

Nix is the Broncos’ first rookie Week 1 captain in 57 years. The last player to do it was nicknamed “The Franchise,” Floyd Little himself, an eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer who remains the most important draft choice in Broncos history. (John Elway, of course, was acquired via trade.) He is also the first rookie captain ever on a Sean Payton-coached team.

Crucially, Nix was chosen by a player vote.

You’ve read and heard time and again in recent weeks about how Bo Nix has impressed his teammates. The vote and his status as captain is the deed that underscores the words.

BO NIX BEING A CAPTAIN REFLECTS A GROWING TREND

And that is the trend of having Week 1 rookie starting quarterbacks immediately become captains.

It was virtually non-existent before 2020. The NFL instituted the prominent captains program in 2007, putting “C” patches on the jerseys of players who earned the designation. And up to 2019, all 22 Week 1 rookie starting quarterbacks were not captains, a span that ran from Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco in 2008 through Kyler Murray in 2019.

That changed in 2020, when Cincinnati named No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow a team captain prior to his initial start that season. And since then, the norm has become to make a Week 1 rookie starting QB a captain.

Bo Nix joins Burrow, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and the Jets’ Zach Wilson in 2021 and three quarterbacks last year — Carolina’s Bryce Young, Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson — as captains from the jump. Chicago’s Caleb Williams holds that distinction this year, too. As of Wednesday morning, Washington had not yet announced whether No. 2 overall pick and Week 1 starter Jayden Daniels would have the “C” patch.

This is the new normal, for teams to go all-in on their rookie QBs.

NIX IS ONE OF FIVE FIRST-TIME BRONCOS CAPTAINS

Joining Nix are kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Alex Singleton, cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton is the only returning captain; he’s in his fourth season with the distinction. Lutz, Meinerz, Singleton and Surtain will wear the Broncos captain patch for the first time.

Surtain and Meinerz agreed to massive contract extensions this year. Their status as captains reflects how this is becoming their team — just as it’s becoming Nix’s team.

It is truly a new era in Broncos Country.

Broncos

Sean Payton Broncos making playoffs...

Will Petersen

The public is absolutely all over the Broncos making the playoffs

The Broncos are the most wagered on team to make the playoffs in the NFL, with a whopping 97 percent of people thinking they will

3 minutes ago

Broncos GM George Paton...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain contract shows that George Paton has more wins than you might think

Pat Surtain II is in the fold with a long-term extension, and for Broncos general manager George Paton, it's a huge win on his ledger.

3 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos make Pat Surtain ll highest-paid DB ever, ink big extension

No defensive back in NFL history has made more money on a contract than Pat Surtain ll is about to, the Denver Broncos just signed him to an extension

6 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

What would it mean if Bo Nix is a Broncos team captain?

Bo Nix has earned plaudits from Broncos teammates for his leadership qualities. But does that mean he should be a captain right away?

13 hours ago

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton promos new season of ManningCast with a star-filled musical

A new promo of the coming season of ManningCast sees Peyton Manning and Eli Manning take their skills to broadway

23 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos make playoffs...

Will Petersen

One prominent media member picks Broncos to make the playoffs

"Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager believes the Broncos will make the playoffs, putting them as the No. 6 seed in the AFC

1 day ago

Bo Nix becomes first Broncos rookie Week 1 captain since Floyd Little