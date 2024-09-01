‘Authentically himself’ Bo Nix is making an impression on Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix has demonstrated the requisite on-field attributes to give him a chance to succeed at guiding the Denver Broncos offense. He’s shown signs that the accuracy he displayed at Oregon can translate to the NFL, he processes quickly and he’s already shown an ability to manipulate defenders in coverage.

But being an NFL quarterback is more than just that. More than being able to ingest a complex offensive scheme, too. It’s being able to connect with teammates and be respected as a leader.

And for a rookie quarterback, doing so when surrounded by veterans can be as difficult as accurately placing a pass to a receiver running an out route 35 yards from the line of scrimmage in tight coverage.

In other words, you have a small window. Bo Nix seems to be finding it.

“Bo is a great dude. He’s a great guy to hang out with, great guy to have a conversation with. I think he’s fit in unbelievably well,” Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

“And I think he has come in and be authentically himself, and I think that’s all you can ask for for him — and for us.

“He doesn’t have to be somebody that he’s not just because he’s the superstar quarterback of an NFL franchise. He’s a homegrown dude that really likes playing football, really likes being a teammate, and that’s definitely shown through the rest of us in the way that we appreciate his work so far.”

That’s part of how you earn respect in an NFL locker room. There’s more to it, than just that, of course; you have to be diligent at your study of the game — and be effective enough to show that this level won’t be a bridge too far.

Bo Nix has checked off that box, too.

“I don’t know if it’s a specific example, but … the rapid improvement has been super impressive to me, from OTAs when he first got here in May to where he’s at now,” McGlinchey said.

“He’s a different football player, and it’s a great sense of who he is as a pro, who he is as a competitor, to learn that fast and put himself in a position to lead our football team.”

And just because Nix hasn’t gone against a first-team defense in a game just yet doesn’t mean there isn’t confidence based on what he’s demonstrated to date in practice and preseason games.

“There’s been so many examples of him showing composure and his collection in the huddle and his ability to stay calm no matter the situation out there. And he was the same on the practice field as he was the two games that we’ve lined up so far,” McGlinchey said.

“And I think that speaks to his composure as much as anything, is that the moment isn’t too big for him. He’s ready for it, and he’s ready to go attack it.”

THE GOOD FEELINGS REGARDING BO NIX GO ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP

And by that, one isn’t talking about Sean Payton — but the person who sits atop the Broncos food chain, team CEO and controlling owner Greg Penner.

“I’ve been really impressed with his poise and maturity,” Penner said. “There’s something about starting that many games in college that obviously develops that, and I think he’s got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games.”

After Payton named Nix the starter, Penner called Nix.

The owner’s message was clear: From the top down, we’ve got your back.

“All rookies are going to go through some ups and downs in their first season, and I told him: ‘We’re going to support you,'” Penner said.

“I’m excited to see what he and the rest of this roster can do on the field.”

Nix has respect and support around the facility. What comes next is up to him.