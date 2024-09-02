Close
BRONCOS

Broncos receiver: Bo Nix has an ‘amazing arm,’ throws a ‘beautiful ball’

Sep 2, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos commemorated Labor Day by returning to work for a Monday practice that traditionally marks the demarcation point between the end of the preseason and the beginning of the season that matters.

For Nix, it was his sixth practice since officially being named the Week 1 starter.

By next Sunday, the queries regarding Bo Nix will change from those measuring his progress on the practice field to ones focused on his in-game performance. That is also when Nix will begin building a body of work that will define whether he succeeds as a pro.

But for now, Nix continues to receive raves from his teammates. Monday afternoon, it was the turn of Josh Reynolds to sing the praises of the first-round rookie.

“I mean, Bo Nix compared to kind of just — I mean, everybody I’ve played with — man, he’s got a beautiful ball, man,” Reynolds said.

“He can place wherever he wants to. He can put it on the line. He can have touch with it. I mean, he’s got an amazing arm.”

For the sake of illuminating Reynolds’ comparison, the 29-year-old, 8-year veteran has spent most of his career catching passes from Jared Goff with both the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions, although there have been other passers to fire him the football, most notably former Tennessee Titans starter Ryan Tannehill.

But while Bo Nix can do those things well, he will need support, and Broncos coach Sean Payton knows that.

“Look, it’s difficult to play that position, and I’ve said this before, it’s certainly tough if you’re having trouble defensively or if you’re having trouble running the football. More is asked of that position,” Payton said.

“So we get a young player like Bo Nix. There’s a certain skill set. He has strengths and weaknesses. Hopefully, we build on the strength and then really minimize the things maybe that a young player might face opening up the start of the season.”

Those strengths involve short-to-intermediate accuracy, leading his receivers to set up yardage after the catch and beyond-structure ability both passing outside of the pocket and picking up yardage on the ground.

Reynolds has the skill set to help with all of that — even with his blocking when Nix takes off. That should make the veteran wide receiver a good fit, especially if he can show that his playoff drops are a problem of the past.

“I’m excited to see how [Nix] progresses and continues to take charge of this offense,” Reynolds said.

