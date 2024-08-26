Nikola Jokic is top-rated player in NBA 2K25, but worse than last year

Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player in this year’s NBA 2K25 game, or at least that’s what they’re saying after rating the Denver Nuggets star a 97 overall which is the same as what Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic were also given.

Maybe more insulting than giving the three-time MVP and the most accomplished player in the league still in his prime a tie at the top is the fact that Jokic’s rating has actually lowered. Last year he started as a 98, a clear-cut No. 1, this year’s game he’s been dropped into a tie all the while it seems like the whole system has been inflated with over 100 players above 80 overall.

As a long-time player myself, the ratings shouldn’t tick you off so much given the lack of care this game gets each year from its developers. It’s all about milking as much money out of the consumer as possible while making marginal gains and reintroducing features that were available on many games 10 or even 20 years ago. So Jokic’s disrespect from this particular entity shouldn’t carry too much weight given how unserious NBA 2K is across the board. At the same time, it would be nice if the kiddos wanted to dominate the world of video game hoops with Jokic, the same way he carries the Nuggets on the real court. Those video game moments can create real fandom but given the across-the-board marketing of Jokic his entire prime, it’s no surprise he may be the least popular top 20 player in NBA history.

To this point, standout fellow West big Jaren Jackson Jr. told the Old Man & The Three, “No 98s? Can we get to that? You just gotta be hooping to get to that. Joker had to have been 98. Joker got three MVPs and he’s a 97? I wish you gave me three MVPs and they gave me a 97, I would low-key be mad.”

"I wish I had 3 MVPs and you give me a 97. I'd low key be mad." -Jaren Jackson Jr. on @NBA2K giving Nikola Jokic a 97 rating on NBA 2K25. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/6lN8XQZaPe — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) August 26, 2024

Jokic not only won the MVP last season but followed up the title win by leading the Nuggets to their best single-season in franchise history which tied them for the top record in the west. Meanwhile, two-time MVP Antetokounmpo went home in the first round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Many think Doncic will win this year’s MVP after leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals.

Top-rated NBA 2K25 Players

Nikola Jokic: 97

Luka Doncic: 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96

Joel Embiid: 96

LeBron James: 95

Stephen Curry: 95

Jayson Tatum: 95

Kevin Durant: 94

Anthony Davis: 94

The thing that underscores both Jokic’s and how unserious NBA 2K is; just look back at how Joker ‘s character appeared in NBA 2K16, as a rightfully below 70 overall. Of course, the second-round pick would rise to the top of the league in one of basketball’s most unexpected stories. It begs the question, who is rated a 70-something this year without a facescan that will be the next shocking All-Star?

Long way from where Jokic started. 2K supremacy achieved. https://t.co/hJYNMNNPcj pic.twitter.com/KhytivN6gu — Gordon Gross (@GMoneyNuggs) August 26, 2024

Jokic was joined in the top 100 ratings by three Nuggets teammates, Jamal Murray’s 87 was good for 38th in the league while Gordon is an 84 and 61st ranking and Michael Porter Jr.’s rounded it out at 67th in the league at 83 overall.