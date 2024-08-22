Close
BRONCOS

Broncos legend Terrell Davis accepts new role with CSU Rams

Aug 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis has accepted a new role with the CSU Rams.

Colorado State University announced the news on Thursday morning, officially calling Davis a “Rambassador.”

Davis will join the school’s “Presidential Executive in Residence program, which was launched earlier this year to engage top professionals from a cross-section of industries and disciplines in advisory roles and to provide direct connections for students and the broader campus community.”

In a press release, CSU said Davis will be on the sideline for home football games, but also work with coaches and student-athletes across all 16 Rams sports programs. Davis will also speak to classes, talk with the media, attend university events and works with donors to raise money.

“Colorado is my home, and over the years I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to give back to this state that has given me so much,” Davis said via the school. “As I’ve come to understand the history and mission of CSU, I recognize a clear set of shared beliefs – this notion that you can change the world, improve your community and make a difference when you combine talent, creativity, hard work and determination.”

While Davis played his college football at the University of Georgia, it’s clear Colorado has become his home. CSU was smart to get him involved not just in their football program, but across all athletics.

“This just feels right,” Davis said. “This is a great opportunity to influence young people and put my time and energy into the future with a great organization, a great academic institution, and an athletics program that is really starting to blossom. The big picture is elevation, and that is what I hope to do.”

Davis played running back for the Broncos for seven years from 1995-2002, winning two Super Bowls and an NFL MVP. He is in the Broncos Ring of Fame and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

