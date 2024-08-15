Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

Every day, Devaughn Vele makes a play for Broncos

Aug 15, 2024, 1:42 AM | Updated: 1:43 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On what seems like a daily basis, Devaughn Vele does something to impress onlookers at Denver Broncos training camp.

Last Thursday, for example, the seventh-round rookie had the catch of camp, a one-handed touchdown grab in a goal-to-go period. Even in the preseason opener, when Vele had just one reception, he drew two pass-interference penalties.

“He put some good tape out there and continues to improve,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

When the Broncos returned to practice Wednesday, Vele wasted no time drawing an ovation from fans, working one step past Kris Abrams-Draine down the right sideline to catch a perfectly-placed Bo Nix pass for a 50-yard touchdown. In his next repetition, Vele made a leaping catch.

And during the final “move-the-ball” period of practice, Vele almost-single-handedly drove the No. 2 offense to a field goal, catching a pair of passes from Jarrett Stidham for 49 yards.

The little things on which Devaughn Vele prides himself seem to be making a big impact — and could push him to a spot on the 53-player roster that seemed unlikely when the Broncos selected him.

But Devaughn Vele isn’t getting caught up in that.

“Just staying humble and grinding,” he said. “Keeping my head down and doing what the coaches tell me to do and just being coachable.”

Practice Notes

  • The Broncos practiced in shells after having two rest days following the preseason opener in Indianapolis. They are expected to work in full pads Thursday and again Friday for the joint session with the Green Bay Packers.
  • The “move-the-ball” two-minute period saw the first- and second-team offenses drive to field goals that represented game-tying scores in the situation given. Given the ball at its 41-yard line with no timeouts, 1:12 on the clock and a 3-0 fourth-quarter deficit, the first-team offense drove to a score thanks to consecutive Bo Nix completions to Josh Reynolds and Courtland Sutton, the first of which came on a fourth-and-7 from the offense’s 44-yard-line. Jarrett Stidham guided the second-team offense to a field goal on the strength of the afore-mentioned passes to Devaughn Vele.
  • Payton said that scenario is one of “over 500” two-minute situations on which he could work. “If you handle it correctly, it gives yourself a chance and if you don’t, then you end up probably on the losing end of some of those,” he said.
  • Special teams got in punt and field-goal work. Kicker Wil Lutz made all but one of his attempts.
  • Safety Omar Brown recorded an interception, nabbing a Zach Wilson pass that skipped off the hands of David Sills in seven-on-seven work.

Play of the Day

The afore-mentioned 50-yard catch by Devaughn Vele during the one-on-one period once again showed his improving downfield ability. “I like his transition and his body control for someone who’s 6-foot-4,” Payton said.

Quote of the Day

“I never try to let age be an issue or be a thing that kind of messes with my mental (frame of mind).” — WR Devaughn Vele, who will turn 27 years of age in December of this year and is older than 54 of the players on the Broncos’ current 90-player roster

Participation Report

  • Safety Brandon Jones returned to practice, but the Broncos kept him out of team-period work. Jones is still recovering from a hamstring pull suffered early in training camp.
  • Cornerback Levi Wallace remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. He worked out on the side field.
  • Cornerback Art Green watched practice from the sideline after suffering a concussion against the Colts. “I don’t want to use the word ‘mild,’ but the symptom scores are better for him,” Payton said. “There’s a good chance that he won’t go this week and then we feel strongly he’ll be ready to go next week.”
  • Tight end Lucas Krull did not practice due to a toe injury suffered during the third quarter last Sunday. “We’ll see how he is [Thursday],” Payton said.
  • Two days after waiving linebacker Alec Mock, the Broncos brought him back, signing him after waiving edge rusher Jaylon Allen with an injury settlement. Allen could be brought back to injured reserve Thursday — as is the case with fellow edge rusher Ronnie Perkins — if he passes through waivers.

Next Practice

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Training Camp 2024

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton on Zach Wilson: ‘I like the way he played’

Zach Wilson remains rooted at the No. 3 spot among Broncos QBs, but he's still done enough to catch Sean Payton's eyes.

3 hours ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton asked bluntly why Bo Nix hasn’t been named a starter

Sean Payton has competition everywhere on the roster, so he told Kay Adams he won't name Bo Nix the starter while other battles roll on

9 hours ago

Zach Wilson and Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton gives his highest praise yet for Bo Nix, Zach Wilson

After watching the film, Sean Payton liked what he saw from the two first-round picks in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson, albeit to different teams

12 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass while pressured by Nik Bonitto #42 of t...

Jake Shapiro

Two potential Broncos starters have good news on injury front

Two Broncos who are going to see a lot of playing time in 2024 returned to practice on Wednesday after health scares

15 hours ago

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

This is the extra value Devaughn Vele could provide the Broncos

Devaughn Vele showed a valuable skill in his preseason debut: the ability to draw defensive pass-interference penalties.

23 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Will Petersen

The 15 minutes of fame for Jarrett Stidham are about to expire

Jarrett Stidham will be a footnote in the search to replace Peyton Manning, just like many other QBs; there's no role left for him in Denver

2 days ago

Every day, Devaughn Vele makes a play for Broncos