This is the extra value Devaughn Vele could provide the Broncos

Devaughn Vele had a truly fascinating statistical line in his preseason debut Sunday after a promising spring and summer in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

Five times, Bo Nix threw in his direction. Just one of those attempts ended in a catch — an 8-yard reception early in the second quarter.

But two of Nix’s five attempts to Vele drew pass-interference calls — including one in which Vele responded to contact by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers by turning back toward Nix and wrapping his arms around Flowers. With the Colt initiating contact, a penalty flag flew — and the Broncos had a 29-yard gain via penalty that set up a field goal just before halftime.

So, with one 29-yard penalty and another 11-yarder, Devaughn Vele actually was responsible for 48 yards and two first downs on the five times Nix threw toward him — a line that looks more accurate in regards to the impact he truly had on the Broncos’ efforts.

It capped a week in which Vele made arguably the finest play of training camp with his one-handed touchdown grab past P.J. Locke during a goal-to-go period last Thursday.

The game revealed another side of Vele: the art toward drawing a defensive pass-interference penalty. It’s a crucial skill, and Vele may already have it down.

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

“The ball was up in the air and I knew it was going to be a hard play to try to make,” he said. “So, I was just trying to make a call and jump back into the DB because he wasn’t looking at the ball, so, I knew I could get something off of it.”

Of course, Vele’s borderline hug of Flowers might have gone too far — but the officials didn’t see it that way.

“Yeah, I had to play a little bit of flopping there, a little bit to try to get the call, but it worked out — in my favor,” Vele said with a smile.

It’s the sort of gamesmanship that one might expect from a 5-year veteran, and not a rookie. But at age 26, Vele isn’t a typical rookie. His age was a significant part of the reason why he remained available in Round 7 this year.

But the day was far from perfect. Some “little things” gnawed at Vele afterward.

“Like me and Bo had a little miscommunication on the fade route,” Vele said. “Different releases that I can work, getting cleaner out of my breaks, things like that. And just letting the game come to me and not trying to rush everything.”

When Broncos WR Devaughn Vele reflected on his preseason debut, he pointed to "little things" that he wanted to fix. "Different releases that I can work, getting cleaner out of my breaks, things like that. And just letting the game come to me and not trying to rush everything." pic.twitter.com/pSeY7le0Fx — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 14, 2024

But if Vele continues showing that he can make plays even when a defender prevents him, he won’t have to worry about the game coming to him. He’ll already be there.