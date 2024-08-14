Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton gives his highest praise yet for Bo Nix, Zach Wilson

Aug 14, 2024, 1:52 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was careful with his words when describing the play of QBs Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham after the team’s first preseason game.

Payton praised all three for their efforts in the 34-30 win over the Colts, but was brief. When asked about the rookie Nix, he defaulted to the whole unit.

“Yeah, pleased. All three of those guys I thought did a good job,” Payton said on Sunday.

After the team returned to training camp practice on Wednesday, Payton was much more chatty. Particularly putting some of the highest praise yet he has on the No. 12 overall pick.

As Andrew Mason notes, Payton liked Nix’s decision-making and his comfort in the pocket. He also pointed out it’s Nix’s job to lead, and that’s what he did. Mostly, to points.

Nix finished 15-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown. Denver scored on four of the five possessions Nix was in, getting two TDs and two field goals. The only time they didn’t score wasn’t Nix’s fault, as tight end Lucas Krull fumbled. The former Oregon star also rushed three times for 17 yards.

And then, Zach Wilson came into the game. Wilson is largely looked as a “rehab” project for Payton, but perhaps not so fast? The head coach was very complimentary of the ex-Jets QB.

“I thought he had a real good game, and I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing. One of the plusses of bringing a guy like him in here, that position is so important,” Payton said. “You felt it on the sidelines, experience. Just poise.”

Wilson finished 10-13 for 117 yards with no sacks or interceptions. He also had a rating of 103.7, the highest among the three QBs.

Payton wasn’t asked about Stidham on Wednesday, but it’s notable he praised Nix and Wilson. After watching the film, he liked what he saw from the two first-round picks, albeit to different teams.

We’ll see what it means when the final 53-man roster is set.

 

