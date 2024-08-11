Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix throws his first NFL touchdown pass

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix threw his first NFL touchdown pass on Sunday in preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nix didn’t start the game, that went to veteran Jarrett Stidham, but came in late in the first quarter. He immediately helped the Broncos move the football, leading to a field goal on his first drive.

And then on the second drive, Nix got Denver all the way down to the one-yard line before hitting Marvin Mims Jr. on a well designed play for the TD. It was the first of what Broncos fans hope is hundreds in a Denver uniform.

As of this writing, Nix went 5-9 for 44 yards and the touchdown. He also had a ball to the end zone on his first drive that veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds couldn’t quite bring down.

Overall, it was a solid debut for Nix, as he also showed off his legs, running three times for 17 yards.

We’ll see if he starts in Week 1 against Seattle, but head coach Sean Payton has already announced he’ll be out there to start in preseason Game 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Nix era is officially here, with a touchdown pass to kick things off.

(Update 1:22 p.m.) –

Nix played plenty more, leading the Broncos on four scoring drives overall and another touchdown. The second TD came on the ground from rookie Audric Estime. Nix’s final numbers were impressive.

Bo Nix: 5 possessions: FG-TD-fumble-FG-TD

4.0 points per possession

15-of-21 for 125 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 102.3 rating

3 carries for 17 yards — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 11, 2024