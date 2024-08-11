Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton groups Bo Nix with two other Broncos QBs after win

Aug 11, 2024, 2:52 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was the talk of the team’s 34-30 preseason win on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts.

But head coach Sean Payton was careful after the game not to single out Nix for his strong performance, instead deflecting the question about his rookie to include Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

“Yeah, pleased. All three of those guys I thought did a good job,” Payton said.

To almost all Broncos fans, Nix did a great job. He finished 15-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown. Denver scored on four of the five possessions Nix was in, getting two TDs and two field goals. The only time they didn’t score wasn’t Nix’s fault, as tight end Lucas Krull fumbled.

Nix also had three carries for 17 yards and looked quick. Payton was willing to praise him a little bit in that regard, but it still wasn’t much.

“It was great to see in the game setting. We’ve seen it in practice, so it wasn’t alarming or surprising,” Payton said.

While the nearly universal thought is that Nix will start for the Broncos Week 1 in Seattle, Payton isn’t willing to go there yet. He made it sound like Nix, Stidham and Wilson are still battling it out.

“Those guys are doing a good job of handling the competition. They really are. They’re taking advantage of the reps they’re getting when they’re in and they’re focused on putting their best stuff together on tape when they’re in the game. All three of them,” Payton said.

Again, back to grouping all three QBs together. It’s a little bit of gamesmanship from Payton, but this competition appears to be all but over.

If Nix plays like this against the Packers next weekend, the starting job could be his as soon as the following Monday.

