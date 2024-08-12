Close
NUGGETS

Thousands show up for Serbian Medal parade starring Nikola Jokic

Aug 12, 2024, 3:02 PM

Nikola Jokic of Team Serbia bites his medal while posing for a photo on the podium during the Men's...

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

First player to ever lead the Olympics in points, rebounds, assists and steals and first in Serbia heart’s—that’s Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets center wasn’t as intoxicated as the last time we saw him, going out and partying in Paris after the Bronze Medal Match win over Germany, where he notched a historic triple-double.

Jokic smiled and blew kisses to the crowd in Belgrade as they chanted MVP at the three-time winner of the award in the NBA. Jokic carried the Serbian team to a Bronze Medal in Paris, earning a nod on the All-Olympic First Team for his efforts.

For a man who wanted to stay on parade, he got two fan rallies in two summers—pretty good.

Jokic got back to his homeland quickly, with pictures popping up of him at the horse track on Sunday where one of his best animals won a race.

The parade wasn’t just for Jokic and the hoops team as Novak Djokovic, who took home gold in men’s tennis got his shine. Other athletes from the country also were cheered on by the thousands who were around the Old Palace (Stari dvor) which houses the city hall.

