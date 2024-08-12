Thousands show up for Serbian Medal parade starring Nikola Jokic

First player to ever lead the Olympics in points, rebounds, assists and steals and first in Serbia heart’s—that’s Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets center wasn’t as intoxicated as the last time we saw him, going out and partying in Paris after the Bronze Medal Match win over Germany, where he notched a historic triple-double.

Jokic smiled and blew kisses to the crowd in Belgrade as they chanted MVP at the three-time winner of the award in the NBA. Jokic carried the Serbian team to a Bronze Medal in Paris, earning a nod on the All-Olympic First Team for his efforts.

For a man who wanted to stay on parade, he got two fan rallies in two summers—pretty good.

Jokic got back to his homeland quickly, with pictures popping up of him at the horse track on Sunday where one of his best animals won a race.

Straight from playing in the #OlympicGames to the race track!#NBA superstar Nikola Jokic loves his horses! 🐎😅 (🎥 @houseofhigglights) pic.twitter.com/6RZazooFKj — myrailbirds (@myrailbirds) August 12, 2024

The parade wasn’t just for Jokic and the hoops team as Novak Djokovic, who took home gold in men’s tennis got his shine. Other athletes from the country also were cheered on by the thousands who were around the Old Palace (Stari dvor) which houses the city hall.

This is how legends are respected in Serbia. Thousands of people gathered in Belgrade to welcome their #Olympics #Paris2024 medalists on the historic balcony of the Old Palace in Belgrade.

🥇Novak Djokovic, Nikola Jokic & the rest of the athletes that represented.🇷🇸🫡💥 pic.twitter.com/NbwuJiOxUw — MЇ₭€-ṤṀḮḼ₭ØṾỈCĦ (@mikesmilkovich) August 12, 2024