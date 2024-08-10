Nikola Jokic joyful as he makes history, Serbia wins Olympic medal

Team Serbia bounced back from heartbreak to capture the Bronze Medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday and of course, they were led by an insane effort from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Jokic nearly pushed Serbia to an historic upset of Team USA on Thursday but the team could not hold off the superteam as they roared back to win 95-91. Less than 48 hours later they had to fight a very tough German team just to get the Bronze Medal. Germany won Gold last summer at the FIBA World Cup, beating this very Serbia team (without Jokic) in the championship game. This German team, riding a 12-game win streak, suffered a very tight late loss to the host French also on Thursday to end up in the third-place game.

Serbia got off to first quarter lead and never looked back, powered by 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists from Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP posted just the fifth triple-double in Olympic hoops history in the 93-83 win. Serbia rejoined the podium to claim a medal, where they won Silver in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro—Jokic was a part of that team too.

The rare club Jokic joined with his triple-double? Sasha Belov of the USSR, LeBron James, who has done it twice including against Jokic in the semifinal on Thursday, and Luka Doncic.

Ahead of the Gold Medal Game between Team USA and France, Jokic is the leader of these Olympic games in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

I personally cannot recall seeing Nikola Jokic show this much emotion during a basketball game. This is really important to him. pic.twitter.com/Yyx91gvRSK — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 10, 2024

In a moment that explains Jokic and his respect for the game, which many will not forget, he shook hands with every German before going wild with his teammates.

Just pure class from Jokic, shaking hands with every German coach & player before celebrating with his team. Congrats on the bronze Nikola, @LeaderOfHorde, @Serbia🥉 …gold medal game coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yz3mXm66gp — Josh Cohenzadeh (@jshchnz) August 10, 2024

And then the party was on, with Jokic leading a raucous cheer on the Serbia bus—showing as much happiness as we’ve ever seen from the big man.

The podium ceremony should come after the USA-France game later on Saturday.