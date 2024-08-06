Close
HEADLINES

Coloradans connect for OT goal to send USA to Gold Medal Match

Aug 6, 2024, 12:33 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Players of Team United States celebrate after Sophia Smith #11 of Team United States scores her tea...

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The United States Women’s National Team will play for soccer Gold in Paris thanks to two Colorado natives who came through in the clutch on Tuesday.

Needing extra time for the second straight time in a do-or-die game the Americans found goal with a terrific pass from Mallory Swanson, who found fellow Coloradan Sophia Smith. The forward only needed one touch with her right foot to get it past the German goalie for the decisive goal in the 95th minute of play.

The Americans wrapped it up thanks to a late save from Alyssa Naeher on a set piece to beat Germany 1-0 in the semifinal game.

Team USA will face the winner of Brazil and Spain, who play later today. The Gold Medal Match is set for Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris at 9 a.m. Denver time. Team USA has not won Gold in the Olympics since the 2012 games in London.

