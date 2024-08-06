Coloradans connect for OT goal to send USA to Gold Medal Match

The United States Women’s National Team will play for soccer Gold in Paris thanks to two Colorado natives who came through in the clutch on Tuesday.

Needing extra time for the second straight time in a do-or-die game the Americans found goal with a terrific pass from Mallory Swanson, who found fellow Coloradan Sophia Smith. The forward only needed one touch with her right foot to get it past the German goalie for the decisive goal in the 95th minute of play.

SOPHIA SMITH STRIKES IN EXTRA TIME FOR THE USA. 💥🇺🇸#ParisOlympics | 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/XyzQZQTEEG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

The Americans wrapped it up thanks to a late save from Alyssa Naeher on a set piece to beat Germany 1-0 in the semifinal game.

Team USA will face the winner of Brazil and Spain, who play later today. The Gold Medal Match is set for Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris at 9 a.m. Denver time. Team USA has not won Gold in the Olympics since the 2012 games in London.