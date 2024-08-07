Close
NUGGETS

Embiid is ‘dealing with injury’ again, right before playing Jokic

Aug 7, 2024, 12:28 PM

Joel Embiid #11 of Team USA shoots the ball against Nikola Jokic #15 of Serbia during the Men's Gro...

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Joel Embiid didn’t practice for Team USA on Wednesday, as the Americans prepare for Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

Team USA’s coach Steve Kerr says they held the center out as a precaution as he battles an ankle injury. Embiid has not had a strong summer for the national team but is coming off his best game where he scored 14 points and seven rebounds in 12 first-half minutes in a blowout against Brazil. The quarterfinal effort sets up a battle with Nikola Jokic as the NBA’s last four MVP trophies go blow-for-blow in pursuit of a gold in Paris.

It’s the third time Team USA will meet Serbia this summer. First, the teams met in an exhibition where USA won 105-79, then the two squared off in the Olympic opener where Serbia was bested 110-84 in group play. Ahead of that most recent game Embiid claimed sickness and was a game-time decision for the contest. The 76ers big had just four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes in that contest while Jokic had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Of course, the backdrop to the matchup between the two bigs is more than just the MVP battles of the past four years. When talking about the two, there always is a mention of Embiid’s suspicious absences from the meetings in Denver. Joel hasn’t played in Colorado in the past four years, and has only battled the Nuggets at Ball Arena twice in his career. Embiid has almost always played Jokic in Philly however.

The joke here is easy, as Embiid, a French citizen, will likely play Jokic this time because the game is at home for him. Embiid and the Americans are massive 16.5-point favorites in the game with the only thing standing between them and their dreams being the three-time MVP and his carrying efforts of his home country.

That battle for Serbia against Team USA will be played on Thursday at 1 p.m. Denver time. The winner of Serbia-USA will play for Gold and the loser will fight for Bronze.

