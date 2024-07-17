Close
Steph Curry and USA smack Jokic's Serbia in Olympics preview

Jul 17, 2024

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It was all even at 28 after one quarter on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, but that’s as close as Serbia would come to Team USA the rest of the way. The Americans pummeled the Serbians 105-79 in Nikola Jokic and crew’s final exhibition game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA took off early in the second quarter then used a 15-0 run around halftime to explode on their European enemies. It was Steph Curry with the starters and Bam Adebayo off the bench leading the charge. The Warriors guard had 24 points on 12 shots, hitting six of his nine threes while the Heat big added 17 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis was also terrific, recording seven points, six rebounds and six blocks.

Jokic finished with eight points and seven rebounds—Denver’s star player sat the fourth quarter with the contest already out of competition. Importantly, Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the game and he’s one of Serbia’s most important pieces. But Kevin Durant was also sitting for the contest, so make what you will of the absences’ impact.

Despite USA’s roster being littered with Hall of Famers and All-Stars while Serbia doesn’t even have a starting five of NBA players, these are thought to be two of the favorites to take home gold in Paris. Partially because of the three-time MVP Jokic but also because of a Serbia squad that won silver at the 2023 World Cup of hoops without the Nuggets big man. USA didn’t even medal in that tournament, losing to Canada in the third-place game while having many players on that roster who are part of the Olympic squad.

It’s clear USA may have finally woken up midway through this game against Serbia. The squad trudged through a meeting with Canada last week and barely beat Australia a few days ago. They’ll take on South Sudan and Germany in London over the weekend ahead of the July 28 meeting with Serbia in group play which tips each team’s Olympic campaign. South Sudan is also in the group as well as Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Serbia ends its wramp up in a sore spot, losing two games in a row to the Australians and Americans after beating the French last week. Their next game is that game against USA in 11 days.

