Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche add notable depth to their defense

Aug 5, 2024, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they have signed Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the coming season.

Kylington, 27, has played 201 games in the NHL all with the Calgary Flames and appeared in 33 games for the team last year. He missed most of last season and the entirety of the season before due to personal reasons, and his perseverance earned him a finalist nod for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The defenseman opened up over the weekend, sharing a struggle with mental health.

The Stockholm, Sweden native was taken by Calgary in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Kylington has recorded 55 points (17g/38a) in his career and has played another 12 games in the postseason. He had a strong 2021-2022, his last full season—notching 31 points in 73 contests.

At 6-foot-flat and 183 pounds, the Swede has represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

This isn’t the first time Chris MacFarland and Joe Skaic have placed a small bet on a former-regarded prospect who has struggled in the NHL. Most recently it has played out well with Jonathan Drouin but Colorado has also had that success with Valeri Nichushkin.

With Sean Walker leaving this summer, behind the groups of Cale Makar-Devon Toews and Samuel Girard-Josh Manson sees a likely veteran pairing in Kylington and Calvin de Haan with Erik Brannstrom and Keaton Middleton factoring into the competition.

When the Avalanche have been at their best the past few years it’s been the defense that has been strong one through six and sometimes seven.

Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Report: Mikko Rantanen contract extension with Avalanche “close”

Avs superstar Mikko Rantanen is entering the final year of his contract, but a new deal is close, reports Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports

17 days ago

Dan Hinote...

Will Petersen

Dan Hinote is back with a new role in the Avalanche organization

Dan Hinote has been named the associate head coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's AHL affiliate in Loveland

19 days ago

Nikola Jokic Nuggets champions title...

Will Petersen

It’ll be a failure if Nuggets, Avalanche get one title each in this era

We can't watch MVPs Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon hang it up without at least another title each; one is special, two gets you remembered

21 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon robbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NHL player

The best NHL player was never revealed on Thursday night at the ESPYS, but it finally came out on Friday and Nathan MacKinnon didn't win

24 days ago

Avalanche Stars celebration...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are still a top-5 team in the NHL, according to ESPN

Ahead of the Avalanche in ESPN's "way-too-early" Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season are the Panthers, Oilers, Stars and Rangers

27 days ago

Calum Ritchie is selected by the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avs first rounder Calum Ritchie will get chance to crack NHL roster

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Calum Ritchie to a three-year entry-level contract.

28 days ago

Avalanche add notable depth to their defense