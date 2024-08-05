Avalanche add notable depth to their defense

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they have signed Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the coming season.

Kylington, 27, has played 201 games in the NHL all with the Calgary Flames and appeared in 33 games for the team last year. He missed most of last season and the entirety of the season before due to personal reasons, and his perseverance earned him a finalist nod for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The defenseman opened up over the weekend, sharing a struggle with mental health.

The Stockholm, Sweden native was taken by Calgary in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Kylington has recorded 55 points (17g/38a) in his career and has played another 12 games in the postseason. He had a strong 2021-2022, his last full season—notching 31 points in 73 contests.

At 6-foot-flat and 183 pounds, the Swede has represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Oliver Kylington, signed 1x$1.1M by COL, is a puck-moving offensive defenceman. He was superb next to Tanev in 2021-22, struggled more last season. Interesting upside here. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PBlsd8hTCP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 5, 2024

This isn’t the first time Chris MacFarland and Joe Skaic have placed a small bet on a former-regarded prospect who has struggled in the NHL. Most recently it has played out well with Jonathan Drouin but Colorado has also had that success with Valeri Nichushkin.

With Sean Walker leaving this summer, behind the groups of Cale Makar-Devon Toews and Samuel Girard-Josh Manson sees a likely veteran pairing in Kylington and Calvin de Haan with Erik Brannstrom and Keaton Middleton factoring into the competition.

When the Avalanche have been at their best the past few years it’s been the defense that has been strong one through six and sometimes seven.