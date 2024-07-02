Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche add more defensive depth on second day of free agency

Jul 2, 2024, 1:03 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche added several players on the first day of free agency on Monday.

And on Tuesday, GM Chris MacFarland had one more move up his sleeve.

The Avs signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom away from the Ottawa Senators, reportedly on a one-year deal worth $900,000.

Brannstrom, a former first-round pick in 2017 at No. 15 overall, will compete to be one of six Colorado defenseman to regularly dress during the season. He’ll likely battle with Sam Malinski to skate alongside Calvin de Haan in the team’s third defensive pairing. de Haan was one of several moves MacFarland made on Monday.

In 76 games with the Senators a season ago Brannstrom had three goals and 17 assists, good for 20 points. Those were both career-highs for the 24-year-old. Brannstrom joins former Ottawa teammate Parker Kelly in Denver, a forward who inked a two-year deal with the Avs on Monday.

Joel Kiviranta, de Haan, Jacob MacDonald, T.J. Tynan, Kelly and Calle Rosen were MacFarland’s signings to kick off Avalanche free agency, along with retaining Jonathan Drouin on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. That was regarded as a savvy move by the Avs, considering Drouin had interest from the Rangers and others.

With Brannstrom’s deal official, Colorado might be close to done, with potentially a fourth-line center still to come.

Avalanche

Avalanche preseason schedule...

Will Petersen

The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out

The Avalanche schedule has them beginning the season on Oct. 9 in Vegas against the Golden Knights, and concludes on April 13 at the Ducks

6 hours ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avs should continue to try to trade Valeri Nichushkin this summer

While we wish Valeri Nichushkin the person the best, the hockey player has burned us twice; dealing him should remain the top priority

12 hours ago

Sean Walker Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have three of four trade deadline acquisitions leave town

Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and Sean Walker all departed, leaving Casey Mittelstadt as the lone deadline deal to re-sign with the Avalanche

1 day ago

Jonathan Drouin Avs...

Will Petersen

Reports: Avs get a deal done to bring key forward back to Colorado

The Avs locked up center Casey Mittelstadt last week, and now Jonathan Drouin comes back for another year on a $2.5 million deal

1 day ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon, Nikola Jokic make history with same city MVPs

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic joined Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson as NHL and NBA MVPs to come from the same city in the same year

5 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Hart Trophy...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon cleans up at NHL Awards, wins first Hart Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon bested Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy, proving his season was the best

5 days ago

Avalanche add more defensive depth on second day of free agency