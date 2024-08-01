Madden 25 doesn’t have Pat Surtain II as a top-2 corner in the NFL

Madden 25 is releasing its player rankings all this week, and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II fared very well, as expected.

However, Surtain isn’t the best cornerback in the game. Or the second best corner for that matter.

While ESPN’s player rankings have him as the top dog, Madden 25 slotted him in at No. 3 overall in the NFL. Surtain has a very respectable 95 player grade. Jets star Sauce Gardner is first with a 97 overall and Miami’s Jalen Ramsey is second at 96 overall.

Here’s the top-10 cornerbacks that was rolled out on Thursday.

At the end of the day, ESPN’s list matters much more. That’s ranked by actual football people, and not a video game. But some Broncos fans will balk at this ranking.

Surtain has a just a 63/100 strength rating, which certainly hurt his overall grade. He was in the 90s in the other five categories, including speed and agility.

In three seasons in Denver, Surtain has seven interceptions and 36 passes defended. Those are impressive numbers, and even more impressive because opposing quarterbacks rarely throw Surtain’s way.

He’s due for a massive contract extension from the Broncos soon, but for right now the two-time Pro Bowler doesn’t seem all that worried about it.

Surtain was also third among cornerbacks in last year’s Madden rankings, so he didn’t move up or down the list. Gardner and Ramsey might be more household names around the country than Surtain, so that could’ve hurt his case as well.

Regardless, it’s still a very good ranking, and it’s hard to imagine Surtain losing sleep over something like this.