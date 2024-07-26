Close
TRAINING CAMP 2024

Pat Surtain II seems pretty casual about getting a new contract

Jul 26, 2024, 2:45 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos superstar cornerback Pat Surtain II should get a massive new contract from the team soon, but he doesn’t seem too worried about it.

ESPN named Surtain the top corner in the NFL going into this season, and he’s largely regarded as the best player on the Broncos.

But with guys like offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz getting an $80 million extension to stay in Denver, one can’t help but wonder when Surtain is next.

After training camp on Friday, Surtain met with the media and was asked about if he expects a contract extension to get done soon. He isn’t rushing anything.

“There’s no specific timeframe right now. Obviously, I’m going to let my agent handle that. Let that process speak for itself. Right now my focus is the football field, for sure,” Surtain said.

Surtain is due to make about $6.7 million in 2024, then have a huge bump to $19.8 million in 2025. That’s because the Broncos picked up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option, which was a no-brainer.

When pressed further if he’s had conversations with the Denver’s front office, Surtain smiled then offered a little bit more.

“Yeah, I think they’ve made it pretty clear that they want me to be part of the team, and that’s something I’m looking forward to for sure,” Surtain said.

It feels like a matter of time before Surtain is inking a huge new deal worth more than $100 million, but he’s not pressing it through the media.

And that’s a good thing, as even if nothing gets done this summer, he sounds like he’ll be ready to go every Sunday.

