Courtland Sutton sounds much happier after incentives put in deal

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton got incentives put into his contract from the team just a day into training camp.

And while his salary wasn’t bumped, he does have a chance to make $1.5 million more in 2024 if he hits certain benchmarks tied to yards and receptions.

The Sutton / Broncos saga lasted most of the spring and into the summer, with Sutton not attending OTAs and then showing up for mandatory minicamp. He wasn’t real thrilled to be there, and said “we’ll see” at the time if he’d attend training camp.

When Sutton showed up, many thought Denver had won the staring contest. Instead, just a couple of days later Sutton was the one feeling vindicated with the incentives added.

Sutton met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since that happened, and seemed much happier.

“It was nice,” Sutton said of the incentives. “It was made pretty clear that this is home for me and this is where I wanted to be. I’m grateful we were able to come to an agreement and help both of us move forward.”

The Broncos will need Sutton this season if they want to be a surprise team. He had 10 touchdowns a year ago, tied for fourth in the NFL. Whenever Bo Nix takes over as the starting QB full-time, he’ll look to Sutton often.

“We know that we have the ability to go out there and have success,” Sutton said. “Chasing perfection is what we’re out here doing in training camp, and I think the guys are doing a really good job of that right now.”

Sutton still has another year left on his deal in 2025, so we’ll see if this whole song and dance gets repeated next offseason. In the meantime, he looks and sounds like he’s in a better place, and that’s a great thing for the 2024 Broncos.