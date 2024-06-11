Will Courtland Sutton hold out in training camp? ‘We’ll see’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton was back for mandatory minicamp. But he was at far from a full workload.

In the wake of offseason ankle surgery, Sutton worked mostly on the side field in rehab during the practice. He did take repetitions during the individual period, at one point dropping a pass and giving himself push-ups as a punishment.

For most of the offseason, Courtland Sutton was at his Florida home, focusing on rehabilitation from a Week 18 ankle injury that necessitated surgery. Sutton said that he and Sean Payton agreed on the process that involved having him do the rehabilitation in Florida before returning to Denver.

But there is still a question as to whether he’s back for training camp. Sutton did not take part in voluntary OTAs due to a contract stalemate. He has two years left on his deal, but comparatively little of the guaranteed money remains on the deal.

When asked about whether he would be on hand for training camp, Courtland Sutton was non-committal.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Asked Courtland Sutton if he might hold out for training camp should the contrast stalemate persist: “You know, we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.” He then elaborated on wanting to be in Denver, do enough to be in the Ring of Fame, etc. pic.twitter.com/xzdIbpYqMi — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 11, 2024