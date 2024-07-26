Report: Russell Westbrook to the Nuggets is officially happening

The Denver Nuggets have been largely expected sign guard Russell Westbrook for a couple of weeks.

Now, it sounds like it’s officially happened.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Westbrook has inked a two-year deal with the Nuggets. He’ll have a player option in his second season.

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal has a player option for 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/nZeK3ZZsvT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2024

Several reports say this deal is the minimum amount of money Westbrook could take from Denver since he’s been in the league for more than 10 years. He’ll likely opt-out before next season, because the cap will rise and therefore the minimum salary he can make will rise.

Westbrook is a former NBA MVP, but is largely expected to come off the bench in Denver. Hopefully he can stabilize a second-unit that has been ineffective when Nikola Jokic is not on the floor.

However, some like former NBA star Paul Pierce have called for Westbrook to start and push Jamal Murray to shooting guard. Head coach Michael Malone has not promised the starting two-guard spot to Christian Braun, but he appears to be the leader in the clubhouse.

Westbrook was traded from the Clippers to the Jazz earlier this offseason, then cut by Utah. He cleared waivers and it sounds like he’s now come to terms with the Nuggets.

The team has yet to announce anything, but that should happen in the coming days or hours. The Russell Westbrook Nuggets era can then officially begin.

(Update 4:46 p.m.) –

The Nuggets have made the signing official.

It’s official: Russ is a Denver Nugget 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lx276iZISu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 26, 2024