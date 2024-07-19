Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

First calls for Russell Westbrook to start in Denver have begun

Jul 19, 2024, 11:11 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are expected to officially sign former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in the coming days.

Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, will be bought out and clear waivers, and then land with the Nuggets. This all comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

And while rumors of Westbrook coming to Denver had been circulating for weeks, it rocked the basketball world once it went from a rumor to a report.

Morning talk shows around the country led with the topic, wondering how much Westbrook has left in the tank and how he’ll embrace a lesser role with the Nuggets. Westbrook is largely expected to come off the bench, and play for perhaps 15-20 minutes per game.

Not so fast says Paul Pierce, who shared an interesting reaction on “Undisputed” on Friday. He wants to see Westbrook start, pushing Jamal Murray to shooting guard. This would mean Christian Braun, who’s the favorite for the starting role but hasn’t been promised it, would come off the bench.

Take a look and listen for yourself at Pierce’s logic.

In one sense, you can see where Pierce is coming from. Murray is a lethal shooter, and if that was his main focus, it might make his already explosive offensive game even more productive.

In another sense, Murray and Nikola Jokic form one of the best pick and roll duos the NBA has ever seen. Why mess with a good thing and take the basketball out of Murray’s hands?

Plus, one of the major reasons to sign Westbrook was the Nuggets desperately need a competent backup point guard. Starting him would throw that logic out the window.

Would head coach Michael Malone consider starting Russell Westbrook in Denver? Perhaps. But based on everything we know about this team and the role he’s expected to fill, it doesn’t feel likely.

Still, Pierce won’t be the last person to call for this to happen. We should know more in September and October when preparation for the 2024-25 regular season gets rolling.

Nuggets

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Westbrook traded, expected to be cut and sign with Nuggets

With heavy suggestion from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will add former MVP Russell Westbrook

23 hours ago

Michael Malone Nuggets NBA Power Rankings...

Will Petersen

Nuggets have a significant fall in post-free agency Power Rankings

The Nuggets have taken a significant tumble in ESPN's latest Power Rankings, going from No. 2 in the NBA on June 17 to No. 7 on July 17

1 day ago

Hall of famer Peyton Manning and son Marshall are seen in attendance during Game Five of the 2023 N...

Jake Shapiro

Two Denver icons among ESPN’s top 100 pro athletes of the 2000s

Peyton Manning and Nikola Jokic, two athletes whose legend will forever echo the Mile High City with a lasting impact of greatness

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of Serbia...

Jake Shapiro

Steph Curry and USA smack Jokic’s Serbia in Olympics preview

The Americans pummeled the Serbians in Nikola Jokic and crew's final exhibition game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

2 days ago

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets are the frontrunners to get Westbrook but there’s a catch

The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to get Russell Westbrook this summer but the long-rumored move is being held up

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic Nuggets champions title...

Will Petersen

It’ll be a failure if Nuggets, Avalanche get one title each in this era

We can't watch MVPs Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon hang it up without at least another title each; one is special, two gets you remembered

3 days ago

First calls for Russell Westbrook to start in Denver have begun