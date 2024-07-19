First calls for Russell Westbrook to start in Denver have begun

The Denver Nuggets are expected to officially sign former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in the coming days.

Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, will be bought out and clear waivers, and then land with the Nuggets. This all comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

And while rumors of Westbrook coming to Denver had been circulating for weeks, it rocked the basketball world once it went from a rumor to a report.

Morning talk shows around the country led with the topic, wondering how much Westbrook has left in the tank and how he’ll embrace a lesser role with the Nuggets. Westbrook is largely expected to come off the bench, and play for perhaps 15-20 minutes per game.

Not so fast says Paul Pierce, who shared an interesting reaction on “Undisputed” on Friday. He wants to see Westbrook start, pushing Jamal Murray to shooting guard. This would mean Christian Braun, who’s the favorite for the starting role but hasn’t been promised it, would come off the bench.

Take a look and listen for yourself at Pierce’s logic.

In one sense, you can see where Pierce is coming from. Murray is a lethal shooter, and if that was his main focus, it might make his already explosive offensive game even more productive.

In another sense, Murray and Nikola Jokic form one of the best pick and roll duos the NBA has ever seen. Why mess with a good thing and take the basketball out of Murray’s hands?

Plus, one of the major reasons to sign Westbrook was the Nuggets desperately need a competent backup point guard. Starting him would throw that logic out the window.

Would head coach Michael Malone consider starting Russell Westbrook in Denver? Perhaps. But based on everything we know about this team and the role he’s expected to fill, it doesn’t feel likely.

Still, Pierce won’t be the last person to call for this to happen. We should know more in September and October when preparation for the 2024-25 regular season gets rolling.