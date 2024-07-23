Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Offseason staring contest ends with Courtland Sutton blinking first

Jul 23, 2024, 2:49 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos and Courtland Sutton had a staring contest this offseason. With two years left on the four-year, $60.8-million contract he signed prior to the 2022 season, the wide receiver wanted to restructure his contract; he wanted more of the remaining dollars to be guaranteed. The team, still waiting to fully get a return on their investment, didn’t think they needed to change anything about the current contract.

Sutton stayed away most of the offseason, skipping voluntary workouts. And for mandatory minicamp, the wideout was mostly an observer – technically attending, but doing very little.

Since then, nothing new has happened. The Broncos didn’t rework Sutton’s deal. And the receiver didn’t change his stance.

Today was reporting day, when everyone was expected to show up for training camp. It made many wonder if Sutton would be there. And if he was, would he participate or have a “sit in” rather than a hold out.

The answer came on Tuesday. And Sutton blinked.

“No,” Sean Payton answered when asked if he’d had any discussions with his top wide receiver. “And there won’t be any.”

Well, that’s pretty clear and simple.

“He’ll be here,” the Broncos head coach added. “Ready to go.”

Sutton tried. He just didn’t have a lot of leverage. He’s slated to earn $13 million this season. He was never going to put that at risk.

While it’s not all guaranteed, it will be if he makes the team. And given that he’s coming off of a 10-touchdown season and enters camp as the team’s clear No. 1 wideout, it’s hard to imagine him not being on the roster.

The Broncos didn’t flinch. And Courtland Sutton is back in the fold.

Broncos

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton doesn’t have time for media narratives about Broncos

"It's stuff to talk about when the media cycle is quiet... we expect to compete and we expect to win," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said

1 hour ago

Vance Joseph Broncos season...

Will Petersen

If Broncos season goes poorly, two scapegoats will lose their jobs

Sean Payton's seat is ice cold, but if this Broncos season goes awry, the temperature on George Paton and Vance Joseph will only heat up

11 hours ago

Broncos offensive line...

Andrew Mason

A hidden reason why the Broncos offensive line is now a strength

Long a weak spot, the Broncos offensive line became a strength last year -- and teaching philosophy is a huge reason why.

19 hours ago

Javonte Williams Cowboys...

Cecil Lammey

Could the Dallas Cowboys have interest in Javonte Williams?

League sources have told Cecil Lammey the Dallas Cowboys could investigate running backs that hit the waiver wire after training camp

23 hours ago

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz...

Will Petersen

Fresh off his new deal, Quinn Meinerz wants Broncos to run the ball

Quinn Meinerz made an interesting comment to Broncos media about what he wants to see Denver do in 2024; he's focused on running the rock

24 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos next three years...

Will Petersen

ESPN’s outlook for the Broncos over the next three years is bleak

ESPN's "Future Power Rankings" were concerning, projecting the outlook for every NFL team the next three years; they have the Broncos at 27

1 day ago

Offseason staring contest ends with Courtland Sutton blinking first