Offseason staring contest ends with Courtland Sutton blinking first

The Broncos and Courtland Sutton had a staring contest this offseason. With two years left on the four-year, $60.8-million contract he signed prior to the 2022 season, the wide receiver wanted to restructure his contract; he wanted more of the remaining dollars to be guaranteed. The team, still waiting to fully get a return on their investment, didn’t think they needed to change anything about the current contract.

Sutton stayed away most of the offseason, skipping voluntary workouts. And for mandatory minicamp, the wideout was mostly an observer – technically attending, but doing very little.

Since then, nothing new has happened. The Broncos didn’t rework Sutton’s deal. And the receiver didn’t change his stance.

Today was reporting day, when everyone was expected to show up for training camp. It made many wonder if Sutton would be there. And if he was, would he participate or have a “sit in” rather than a hold out.

The answer came on Tuesday. And Sutton blinked.

“No,” Sean Payton answered when asked if he’d had any discussions with his top wide receiver. “And there won’t be any.”

Well, that’s pretty clear and simple.

“He’ll be here,” the Broncos head coach added. “Ready to go.”

Sutton tried. He just didn’t have a lot of leverage. He’s slated to earn $13 million this season. He was never going to put that at risk.

While it’s not all guaranteed, it will be if he makes the team. And given that he’s coming off of a 10-touchdown season and enters camp as the team’s clear No. 1 wideout, it’s hard to imagine him not being on the roster.

The Broncos didn’t flinch. And Courtland Sutton is back in the fold.

