Rockies give first-round pick largest draft bonus in MLB history

Charlie Condon will be a focal point of the long-term building plans of the Colorado Rockies. And on Friday, the team showed just just how prominent of a foundational piece they believe him to be.

The Rockies gave the No. 3 overall pick in the recent MLB draft a $9.25 million signing bonus, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That figure is the same as the one given by the Cincinnati Reds to the player taken on spot earlier, pitcher Chase Burns.

Both of those bonuses are larger than the $8.95 million bonus given by the Cleveland Guardians to No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana.

The Colorado Rockies and slugger Charlie Condon are in agreement on a deal for a $9.25M signing bonus, sources tell ESPN. Condon, taken No. 3 overall, matches the bonus of the No. 2 pick, Chase Burns, also repped by Vayner Sports. It's the biggest draft bonus in MLB history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 19, 2024

A product of the University of Georgia, Charlie Condon led the Bulldogs to the Super Regionals of the NCAA’s baseball tournament this spring. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder was the consensus top player in college baseball last season, winning three major national honors: the Golden Spikes Award, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award. Condon was also the national player of the year as selected by Baseball America and D1Baseball.

Condon’s mammoth 2024 season saw him lead Division I in batting average (4.33), home runs (37), slugging percentage (1.009) and OPS (1.565).