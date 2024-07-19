Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies give first-round pick largest draft bonus in MLB history

Jul 19, 2024, 2:23 PM

Charlie Condon Colorado Rockies MLB Draft...

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Charlie Condon will be a focal point of the long-term building plans of the Colorado Rockies. And on Friday, the team showed just just how prominent of a foundational piece they believe him to be.

The Rockies gave the No. 3 overall pick in the recent MLB draft a $9.25 million signing bonus, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That figure is the same as the one given by the Cincinnati Reds to the player taken on spot earlier, pitcher Chase Burns.

Both of those bonuses are larger than the $8.95 million bonus given by the Cleveland Guardians to No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana.

A product of the University of Georgia, Charlie Condon led the Bulldogs to the Super Regionals of the NCAA’s baseball tournament this spring. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder was the consensus top player in college baseball last season, winning three major national honors: the Golden Spikes Award, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award. Condon was also the national player of the year as selected by Baseball America and D1Baseball.

Condon’s mammoth 2024 season saw him lead Division I in batting average (4.33), home runs (37), slugging percentage (1.009) and OPS (1.565).

Rockies

Polar Pasta...

Andrew Mason

Want ice cream that looks like spaghetti? The Rockies’ Polar Pasta has you covered

The Rockies might be out of the race, but at the concession stand they're trying new things, like a concoction called Polar Pasta.

1 day ago

Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

5 storylines to watch in the second half of the Rockies 2024 season

The Colorado Rockies begin the second half of their season on Friday and at 34-63 they're the worst team in the National League West

1 day ago

Ezequiel Tovar #14 and Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

MLB announces 2025 schedule for the Colorado Rockies

The world now knows when and where their favorite ballclub will play across America in 2025 as MLB released their schedule for the season

1 day ago

Ryan McMahon...

Will Petersen

Ryan McMahon tells New York Post he asked Rockies GM to stay

Ryan McMahon revealed to the newspaper that he went out of his way to tell GM Bill Schmidt not to trade him; he wants to stay in Denver

2 days ago

Charlie Condon Colorado Rockies MLB Draft...

Will Petersen

Rockies hit a home run with their No. 3 overall pick in MLB Draft

The Colorado Rockies took University of Georgia stud Charlie Condon with the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night

5 days ago

Michael Toglia...

Andrew Mason

Rockies set franchise record for most home runs in 3-game series

Michael Toglia blasted home runs in three-straight at-bats Sunday as the Rockies had an all-time homer-hitting weekend.

5 days ago

Rockies give first-round pick largest draft bonus in MLB history