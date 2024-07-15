Close
ROCKIES

Rockies hit a home run with their No. 3 overall pick in MLB Draft

Jul 14, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

Charlie Condon Colorado Rockies MLB Draft...

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies took University of Georgia stud Charlie Condon with the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Condon was a monster for the Bulldogs last season, posting a .433 batting average, hitting 37 home runs and adding 78 RBI.

It was unclear if Condon would fall to the Rockies with the third pick, but the Guardians and Reds went in a different direction, leaving Condon to head to Colorado.

Condon was a redshirt sophomore at Georgia this past season, putting up some of the best numbers in NCAA history. Condon can play a variety of positions, including first base, third base and the outfield. Where he ultimately settles with the Rockies organization will be something to watch over the next few years as he makes his way through the minor leagues.

Condon was the national player of the year with the Bulldogs, and ESPN says he could be hitting homers at Coors Field sooner rather than later. The 21-year-old is 6-foot-6 and 216 pounds, sporting a lanky frame with plenty of power.

By all accounts Condon could’ve gone No. 1 overall, but instead dropped to the Rockies, as some mocks projected. We’re a couple of years from finding out if he was a steal, but Condon has the makings of one for Rockies GM Bill Schmidt in the 2024 MLB Draft.

