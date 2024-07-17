Ryan McMahon tells New York Post he asked Rockies GM to stay

The Colorado Rockies had one All-Star this season, and it was stud third baseman Ryan McMahon.

With the team’s terrible 34-63 record at the break, it’s only logical that other clubs around MLB would want to trade for McMahon. The Rockies are going nowhere fast, and he’s hitting .272 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI. McMahon is also an excellent defensive third baseman, on track for a potential Gold Glove this season.

But not so fast. McMahon apparently doesn’t want to leave Denver.

A new story from the New York Post has McMahon making that clear at the All-Star Game in Texas earlier this week. He even revealed to the newspaper that he went out of his way to tell GM Bill Schmidt not to trade him. McMahon grabbed Schmidt before batting practice one day recently and asked for a chat, according to the Post.

“We had a good talk, talked about it, and we came to the conclusion that I’m going to stay a Rockie,” McMahon told the Post.

He went on to mention his young daughter and wife, saying she “would have to pack up the whole house and everything like that.”

The Yankees apparently want McMahon as an infield upgrade for the struggling DJ LeMahieu this season. LeMahieu, of course, started his career with the Rockies and was a key member on the playoff teams in 2017 and 2018. He’s hitting just .188 in 37 games with the Yankees this season.

Ultimately, it’s cool that McMahon wants to stay in Colorado. He’s spent all eight years of his MLB career with the Rox, and moving his family across the country doesn’t sound like something he wants to do right now.

Then again, he won’t be winning anything in Colorado this year, or likely anytime soon. We’ll see if his tune changes down the road as the end of his career gets nearer, but for now Ryan McMahon is happy in Denver.

And it sounds like Schmidt will grant his wish to remain here.