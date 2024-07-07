Ryan McMahon is the Rockies’ lone All-Star

For the sixth time in the last nine seasons with a Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the Colorado Rockies will be represented by a third baseman.

For so long, of course, that choice was Nolan Arenado, who made five-straight All-Star Games before the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season and his eventual trade in 2021. But now, that distinction belongs to Ryan McMahon, who was selected for his first All-Star Game as a reserve Sunday.

Nothing better than being recognized by your peers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Dfyg5tUMwb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 7, 2024

In a season that has seen the Rockies plumb new depths, McMahon has been a bright spot. Although he didn’t maintain his sizzling start — when he had a 1.107 OPS through 14 games, bolstered by a walk-off grand slam in the home opener — his .272/.349/.456 line headed into Sunday’s play would represent his highest figures for batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage if he sustains them for the rest of the season.

RYAN McMAHON IS HAVING HIS BEST SEASON

The 2.5 WAR posted by Ryan McMahon is the highest among Rockies everyday players; only starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (2.8) has a better WAR on the Rockies roster.

But McMahon was the only selection. Falling short despite having decent arguments were Quantrill, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, reigning Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle in center field and catcher Elias Díaz, the Rockies’ lone representative last year.

That said, when your record is 32-58, you can’t reasonably expect to have more than the required one representative in the midsummer classic. Only the Chicago White Sox — which took a series from the Rockies last weekend — have a worse record than the Rockies.

This marks the third-straight year and 12th time in 31 seasons that the Rockies had just one All-Star.

PAST ROCKIES ALL-STAR GAME SELECTIONS:

2023: C Elias Díaz (ASG MVP)

2022: 1B C.J. Cron

2021: P Germán Márquez

2020: N/A

2019: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, OF David Dahl, SS Trevor Story

2018: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, SS Trevor Story

2017: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, P Greg Holland, 2B D.J. LeMahieu

2016: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Carlos González

2015: 3B Nolan Arenado, 2B D.J. LeMahieu, SS Troy Tulowitzki

2014: OF Charlie Blackmon, SS Troy Tulowitzki

2013: OF (as DH) Michael Cuddyer, OF Carlos González, SS Troy Tulowitzki

2012: OF (as DH) Carlos González

2011: SS Troy Tulowitzki

2010: P Ubaldo Jiménez, SS Troy Tulowitzki

2009: OF Brad Hawpe, P Jason Marquis

2008: P Aaron Cook, OF Matt Holliday

2007: P Brian Fuentes, OF Matt Holliday

2006: P Brian Fuentes, OF Matt Holliday

2005: P Brian Fuentes

2004: 1B Todd Helton

2003: P Shawn Chacón, 1B Todd Helton, OF Preston Wilson

2002: 1B Todd Helton

2001: P Mike Hampton, 1B Todd Helton, OF (as DH) Larry Walker

2000: 3B Jeff Cirillo, OF Jeffrey Hammonds, 1B Todd Helton

1999: OF Larry Walker

1998: OF Dante Bichette, 3B Vinny Castilla, OF Larry Walker

1997: 1B Andrés Galarraga, OF Larry Walker

1996: OF Dante Bichette, OF Ellis Burks, 2B Eric Young Sr.

1995: OF Dante Bichette, 3B Vinny Castilla

1994: OF Dante Bichette

1993: 1B Andrés Galarraga