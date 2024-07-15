Terrell Davis taken off plane in handcuffs in ‘humiliating’ incident

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis had a scary incident take place over the weekend that involved getting removed from a flight in handcuffs in front of his family.

Davis took to Instagram on Monday to share details about what happened on a United Airlines flight.

There are six slides on the post, so you’ll have to scroll through them to read his account of what happened.

“Please see my statement regarding the recent humiliating, disturbing and traumatizing incident in front of our children aboard @united. Please contact @sgghlaw for any inquiries,” Davis wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Davis says he “lightly tapped” a flight attendant on the arm asking for a cup of ice for his son, and the man accused Davis of hitting him. That led to six FBI and law enforcement agents putting Davis in handcuffs in front of his family once the plane landed. He was ultimately released after questioning but is “humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry” after what happened.

Davis has retained legal representation and vows that United Airlines will be hearing from them.

Obviously, the whole thing was scary for Davis and unfortunate his family had to witness. United Airlines has not released a statement on what happened.

Terrell Davis played running back for the Broncos for seven years from 1995-2002, winning two Super Bowls and an NFL MVP. He is in the Broncos Ring of Fame and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

(Update 2:49 p.m.) –

United Airlines has released the following statement to 9NEWS.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”