Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Nathan MacKinnon robbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NHL player

Jul 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP this season.

Apparently, that doesn’t matter at the ESPYS.

ESPN held it’s annual awards show on Thursday night, and the best NHL player vote was never revealed. It finally came out on Friday morning, and the honor went to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid instead of MacKinnon.

McDavid is obviously a phenomenal player, but MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy in a landslide. You’d think the awards would align, but they didn’t.

The ESPYS also take place in July, so it probably helped McDavid that he took the Oilers all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games. MacKinnon in the Avalanche fell in Round 2 of the playoffs to the Dallas Stars.

But MacKinnon had an insane regular season and was also quite solid in the playoffs.

MacKinnon shattered personal records finishing with 140 points, the most in his career in a single season by 29, after recording 111 in 2022-23.

He also scored more than 50 goals for the first time, finishing with 51 total. His 89 assists were by far the most he’s ever had in one year.

MacKinnon finished second in the NHL in points to Nikita Kucherov, who had 144. McDavid came in third with 132.

But in the postseason, McDavid was simply unreal. He finished with 42 points in 25 games. MacKinnon had 14 points in 11 games.

When the ESPYS first started in 1993, only fans voted for the awards. However, since 2004, sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and ESPN personalities also vote. Between all those avenues, McDavid was declared better than MacKinnon this year.

It’s not that big of a deal, as Nathan MacKinnon would surely rather have a Hart Trophy than an ESPY. Still, it’s a little odd the awards don’t line up more closely, just like Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was also snubbed on Thursday night. He didn’t win best NBA player, with the award instead going to Luka Doncic of the Mavericks.

Oh well, Mackinnon and Jokic can laugh about it with their MVPs together.

Avalanche

Avalanche Stars celebration...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are still a top-5 team in the NHL, according to ESPN

Ahead of the Avalanche in ESPN's "way-too-early" Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season are the Panthers, Oilers, Stars and Rangers

3 days ago

Calum Ritchie is selected by the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avs first rounder Calum Ritchie will get chance to crack NHL roster

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Calum Ritchie to a three-year entry-level contract.

4 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin suspension...

Will Petersen

There’s a new twist in the Valeri Nichushkin saga with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is speaking about what happened in April of 2023 in Seattle for the first time

4 days ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avalanche Stanley Cup champion Pavel Francouz back in new role

Pavel Francouz is officially back with the Avalanche, but he won't be playing, rather coaching and helping the next wave of goaltenders

9 days ago

Erik Brannstrom Avalanche free agency...

Will Petersen

Avalanche add more defensive depth on second day of free agency

The Avalanche signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom away from the Senators in free agency, reportedly on a one-year deal worth $900,000

10 days ago

Avalanche preseason schedule...

Will Petersen

The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out

The Avalanche schedule has them beginning the season on Oct. 9 in Vegas against the Golden Knights, and concludes on April 13 at the Ducks

10 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon robbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NHL player