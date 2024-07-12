Nikola Jokic snubbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NBA player

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic didn’t win the ESPY for best NBA player on Thursday night.

The annual ESPN awards show was broadcast live on ABC, but Jokic was snubbed before the festivities even began. The honor instead went to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

And the ESPY goes to… @luka7doncic wins the 2024 Best NBA Player ESPY Award 🥇 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9JgyAQ0MJY — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 12, 2024

There’s no doubt Doncic is a great player, but Jokic is coming off his third NBA MVP in four years. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to tilt the scales in his favor.

When the ESPYS first started in 1993, only fans voted for the awards. However, since 2004, sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and ESPN personalities also vote. Apparently, between all those avenues, Doncic was declared better than Jokic this year.

The awards ceremony also takes place in July, so the NBA playoffs could’ve very well been a factor. Jokic and the Nuggets lost in the second-round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Doncic and the Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to Celtics in five games. MVP is a regular season award.

Still, the Nuggets didn’t fall in the postseason because of Jokic. He was by far their best player, averaging 28.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists in Denver’s 12 playoff games. The Nuggets blew a 20-point lead at home in Game 7 of Round 2 to Minnesota.

It’s not the end of the world, MVPs mean a lot more than ESPYS, but it’s another reminder Nikola Jokic is still fighting to gain respect amongst fans.

We know he’s the best player on Earth. Everyone else still has to catch up.