Justin Simmons is still looking for a job, but has good perspective

Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is still looking for a job.

Head coach Sean Payton and the team cut Simmons in March, in need of salary cap relief after taking on a record dead money hit by releasing QB Russell Wilson. The move saved the Broncos most of the $18.25 million he was due in 2024, but it still stung.

Simmons played eight great seasons in Denver, finishing with 30 interceptions, more than 600 tackles and two Pro Bowl nods. However, he arrived as a rookie in 2016, the year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. They haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

With it now being the middle of July, it’s a surprise Simmons remains unsigned. He’s still an elite NFL safety, but also still a free agent.

Simmons hosted his inaugural golf classic on Thursday at Arrowhead in Littleton, and spoke with some local media about the challenges this spring and summer have presented. As well as some of the perspective he’s gained.

Justin Simmons on the past four months of since he was released from the #Broncos: “Obviously it’d be so great right now to know where I’m going… but ultimately I think it’s challenged me in a positive way.” pic.twitter.com/cu4Qz1jdA4 — Bradey King (@BradeyKing) July 11, 2024

“I think it’s challenging me in a positive way. I think complacency can be a thing when you just get caught up in a routine of doing the same things over and over,” Simmons said. “It’s helped slow me down. It’s helped me be more present with my family when I haven’t had the chance due to OTAs and not ramping up for camp.”

It’s great to hear Simmons has had a nice summer with his family. Rather than be at Broncos Park for workouts, he’s had no commitment to an NFL team for the first time in nearly a decade.

Still, he wants to play. And thinks a deal could come at any point.

“Who knows? I could sign tomorrow, I could sign two weeks into camp, I could sign first game of the season. You just never know how these things go. It’s caused me to slow down and give up control, because it’s not in my control,” Simmons said.

As he was during all his years with the Broncos, Justin Simmons remains very well spoken.

Now, let’s just hope he finds a new team soon, one with championship aspirations.