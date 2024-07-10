The latest media project from Peyton Manning is now live on Netflix

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning has done it again.

Well, his media company Omaha Productions has, along with Manning’s help.

The second season of following NFL players for an entire year is now live on Netflix. Manning was the executive producer for “Quarterback” which documented top NFL QBs during the 2022 campaign. He’s now back with “Receiver,” which did the same during the 2023 season.

The access on this show, particularly the behind-the-scenes stuff, is fantastic. Manning was at the premiere for the new episodes on Tuesday night, and it’s now available for everyone to watch on the streaming giant.

“Excited for fans to see what it takes to be a receiver in this league. Catch ‘Receiver’ now on @netflix,” Manning wrote on an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

And he landed another star-studded cast, with some of the best pass-catchers in the league. It’s actually four wide receivers and one tight end, with the group including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown and George Kittle.

Adams, Jefferson, Samuel and St. Brown are all considered top-10 wideouts in the NFL, if not top-5. Kittle is arguably the second greatest tight end in the game, behind only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.

Season one of the show captured Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes winning the Super Bowl in the finale. One can assume the last episode of season two is Samuel and Kittle losing this past Super Bowl to Kansas City.

And Manning’s media empire continues to grow. Omaha Productions does the “Manningcast” on Monday Night Football, as well as “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN in addition to now two seasons with Netflix on this newer show.

Broncos fans sure do miss Peyton Manning on the field, but he’s staying busy creating plenty of football content off of it.