The Rockies lost a series to the worst team in baseball

A grim Colorado Rockies season continued with another indignity this weekend: a series loss to the only Major League Baseball team with a worse record.

The Rockies barfed back a 3-0 fifth-inning lead on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday, allowing 11 unanswered runs to fall 11-3 to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado will try to avoid a sweep in the series finale Sunday.

Since rallying to 21-35 at the end of May following home series wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians — the two teams with MLB’s best records — and a series-opening win at Dodger Stadium on May 31, the Rockies are 6-20 in June.

The Rockies opened June on a 5-game losing streak and now have their second 5-game skid of the month. They will close June without a series win

Saturday’s defeat saw the rare shaky start for Cal Quantrill, an offseason acquisition who has become one of the bright spots in the major-league club’s dismal season.

Quantrill opened the game by allowing just two hits and no runs in the first 4 innings. But in the fifth inning, he surrendered a 2-run blast to Lenyn Sosa, cutting Colorado’s lead to 3-2.

Two more White Sox home runs — one of which was a two-run Paul DeJong shot that came six pitches after Quantrill hit Andrew Vaughn with an 85-MPH splitter — followed before Nick Mears relieved Quantrill after 5 1/3 innings.

The 5 earned runs allowed by Quantrill were the most conceded by him in his last 11 starts.

Still, the game remained within reach until the bottom of the eighth inning, when the White Sox clobbered Jalen Beeks and former first-round pick Riley Pint for 6 runs. Pint entered with two baserunners on and two runs already on the board and promptly surrendered a 3-run shot to Korey Lee. He allowed another run after a subsequent walk, single and a wild pitch.

The Rockies’ 5-3 loss on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field dropped the Rockies to 27-54 at the midway point of the season. That is their worst midseason record in club history and the second-straight year in which the Rockies hit the midway point on pace for 100 losses.

It’s never been this bad for the Rockies at this point in a season. And on Saturday against the White Sox, it got even worse.