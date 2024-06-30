Report: Nuggets bringing back DeAndre Jordan for another season

The Denver Nuggets are bringing back DeAndre Jordan for another season, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Jordan is regarded as a key locker room presence for the Nuggets and can give minutes when needed. He was on Denver’s championship team during the 2022-23 season.

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan intends to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6M deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/8TnsgM7hsK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2024

In 36 regular season games a year ago, Jordan averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. He played in just in two of the Nuggets 12 playoff games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

GM Calvin Booth added DaRon Holmes II in the NBA Draft this past week, and he could be used to backup superstar Nikola Jokic. But Booth also hinted Holmes might play behind Aaron Gordon, potentially putting the three-time MVP Jokic and Holmes on the floor together.

While head coach Michael Malone isn’t eager to give Jordan much playing time, again he’s a veteran that can provide leadership to a squad looking for their second title in three years.

With Jamal Murray expected to sign a lucrative extension, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to leave in free agency, and Reggie Jackson traded, Jordan won’t grab a ton of headlines.

But regardless, it’s a chemistry move. And DeAndre Jordan being back for another year is relatively good news.