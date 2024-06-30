Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Report: Nuggets bringing back DeAndre Jordan for another season

Jun 29, 2024, 8:31 PM | Updated: 8:35 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are bringing back DeAndre Jordan for another season, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Jordan is regarded as a key locker room presence for the Nuggets and can give minutes when needed. He was on Denver’s championship team during the 2022-23 season.

In 36 regular season games a year ago, Jordan averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. He played in just in two of the Nuggets 12 playoff games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

GM Calvin Booth added DaRon Holmes II in the NBA Draft this past week, and he could be used to backup superstar Nikola Jokic. But Booth also hinted Holmes might play behind Aaron Gordon, potentially putting the three-time MVP Jokic and Holmes on the floor together.

While head coach Michael Malone isn’t eager to give Jordan much playing time, again he’s a veteran that can provide leadership to a squad looking for their second title in three years.

With Jamal Murray expected to sign a lucrative extension, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to leave in free agency, and Reggie Jackson traded, Jordan won’t grab a ton of headlines.

But regardless, it’s a chemistry move. And DeAndre Jordan being back for another year is relatively good news.

Nuggets

Klay Thompson Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Report: Nuggets have interest in Warriors guard Klay Thompson

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of "The Athletic," the Nuggets are legitimately interested in pursuing Klay Thompson in free agency

1 day ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon, Nikola Jokic make history with same city MVPs

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic joined Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson as NHL and NBA MVPs to come from the same city in the same year

2 days ago

Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets sign two undrafted standout college players

Creighton's Trey Alexander along with Clemson's PJ Hall are signing with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as undrafted players

2 days ago

Reggie Jackson...

Will Petersen

Report: Nuggets unload Reggie Jackson and his salary with picks

Just three days after Reggie Jackson picked up his $5.25 million player option to stay with the Nuggets, GM Calvin Booth is trading him

2 days ago

KJ Simpson #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

KJ Simpson is the third Buffs player taken in 2024 NBA Draft

KJ Simpson completes the trio of history-making Colorado Buffaloes drafted into the NBA this week, the guard went in the second round

2 days ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his option and hit the market

Calvin Booth hinted at it hours earlier and now it's reported—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is declining his option to hit the market

2 days ago

Report: Nuggets bringing back DeAndre Jordan for another season