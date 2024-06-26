Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic was drafted 10 years ago today during a Taco Bell ad

Jun 26, 2024, 3:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Ten years ago Wednesday, Denver Nuggets sensation Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell advertisement.

Three NBA MVPs later, a championship and an NBA Finals MVP, the rest is history.

But the video itself is worth a trip down memory lane. Who knew that an iconic moment was happening in the second-round of the 2014 draft while ESPN was in a commercial break?

What an instant in time.

As the tweet above says, it was during a “Quesarito” ad from Taco Bell in which the Nuggets turned in the pick that would change their franchise forever. That item is no longer on the menu.

But Jokic is still here in Denver, and clearly in the prime of his career. He’s coming off his third MVP this past season, and it should be four in a row if not getting snubbed for Joel Embiid in 2023.

The Nuggets came up short in defending their first-ever title, collapsing against Minnesota at Ball Arena in Game 7. However, Jokic is under contract for another four years, and as long he’s on the court, we could have another parade.

It’s been a decade, so it’s an occasion worth celebrating. Here’s to Nikola Jokic, Taco Bell and may the Quesarito rest in peace.

