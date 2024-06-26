Close
BRONCOS

Another NFL roster ranking has the Broncos as nearly dead last

Jun 26, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos roster was rated as the worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus earlier this offseason.

Being 32nd out of 32 teams stung, and even had guys like running back Jaleel McLaughlin saying he’ll be “keeping receipts” this year.

Well, the Broncos probably aren’t going to like where ESPN slotted them in. At least it’s not last, but it’s not much better. According to analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walde, the Broncos have the 31st best roster in the league. Only the New York Giants are worse.

Linebacker Jonas Griffith joined Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay on 104.3 The Fan’s “The Drive” on Tuesday afternoon and spoke about the ranking.

Like McLaughlin, Griffith admitted he sees and hears the noise. It’s refreshingly honest from both players, as opposed to many who will act like it doesn’t exist.

As for the nitty gritty of ESPN’s ranking? It says the Broncos biggest strength is the offensive line. That makes sense, considering four of five starters are returning and the unit was solid in 2023.

The biggest weakness in Denver is the safety position, according to this ranking, which also adds up. The Broncos cut one of the best in the league this offseason in Justin Simmons, and don’t have a single safety who’s started a full season in the NFL.

They say the team’s “X factor” for 2024 is edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who did very little as a rookie but had a respectable eight sacks a season ago. Wide receiver Tim Patrick also gets brought up as a “nonstarter” who could make an impact this year. Patrick’s missed the last two campaigns with season-ending injuries suffered in training camp.

Directly in front of the Broncos are the Patriots at No. 27, Cardinals at No. 28, Panthers at No. 29 and Commanders at No. 30. That’s not exactly company you want to keep.

To see the full list from ESPN on the Broncos roster ranking, click here.

