Jaleel McLaughlin hears the outside noise the Broncos will be bad

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin was in the 104.3 The Fan studio on Thursday with “The Drive.”

McLaughlin, who could be the Broncos starter this year and is a favorite of head coach Sean Payton, had a lot of great stuff to say.

He talked about why he’s one of the first people in the building each day, the personalties of the three Denver QBs and his back story not getting recruited heavily out of high school.

But perhaps the best answer from the undrafted running back came when Zach Bye asked him if he hears the outside noise about the Broncos. Specifically, folks thinking they’ll have a top-5 draft pick in 2025 and Pro Football Focus ranking Denver’s roster as the worst in the NFL.

“Yeah, I hear it. And it pisses me off. We gonna show them. I want them same people to keep that same energy at the end of this year. Actually, after the first game. We’re gonna show them the first game,” McLaughlin told Bye and Phillip Lindsay. “And I’ve kept some receipts.”

It’s cool to hear a pro athlete admit he’s aware of the media narratives around the team. Most “experts” think the Broncos will go in the neighborhood of 5-12 this season.

“I’m sure if everyone in the locker room, they’ve seen it like I am, it’s gonna piss them off too,” McLaughlin said. “That’s how we’re practicing. Like look, we’re gonna show you all.”

If Denver does indeed show the rest of the NFL they’re more talented than everyone thinks, it’ll be a major story. With uncertainty of who will even be the starting quarterback come Week 1, a lot is up in the air.

When the interview concluded, Bye asked McLaughlin if he has a message for the fans.

“Broncos Country, we coming this year. We appreciate all y’alls support. We’re working hard every single day, and don’t listen to them people that’s talking crazy. We’re coming to win this year for sure,” McLaughlin said.

We’ll find out in fewer than three months, when the regular season gets rolling in Seattle.

