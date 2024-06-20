Avalanche announce preseason schedule, with hockey not far off

The Colorado Avalanche announced their 2024 preseason schedule on Thursday morning.

Believe it or not, hockey will be back in just about three months. The Avs are set to host Dallas on Sept. 23 at Ball Arena in the first of six games to get ready for the regular season.

Colorado will play three at home and three on the road, against three opponents. Head coach Jared Bednar will lead the Avalanche against the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and the new Utah Hockey Club that used to be the Arizona Coyotes.

As you can see above, Dallas will be in Denver before the Avs head to Texas. Then it’s Utah and Vegas at Ball Arena before trips to Sin City and Salt Lake close things out.

Here’s the full Avalanche preseason schedule:

– Sept. 23, Dallas, 7:00 p.m., Denver (Ball Arena)

– Sept. 27, at Dallas, 6:00 p.m., Dallas (American Airlines Center)

– Sept. 29, Utah, 5:00 p.m., Denver (Ball Arena)

– Oct. 1, Vegas, 7:00 p.m., Denver (Ball Arena)

– Oct. 3, at Vegas, 8:00 p.m., Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

– Oct. 5, at Utah, 5:00 p.m., Salt Lake City (Maverik Center)

The regular season schedule should come out at some point in July, with Colorado looking to get back to being champions once again. The Avalanche won the whole thing in 2022, but lost to the Kraken in the first-round last year and the Stars in the second-round this year.

We’re in for a hot summer ahead, but knowing preseason hockey isn’t that far off is a nice feeling.