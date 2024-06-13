The new Avalanche “rival” in Utah won’t pick a team name, for now

The Colorado Avalanche might have a new “rival” next season, but for now, they’ll simply be called the Utah Hockey Club.

That news was announced on Thursday, as the Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah for the 2024-2025 season became official. A fan vote is still open for the team’s mascot, but that won’t be utilized until the 2025-26 season.

The club’s “X” account has released Utah’s official colors, which are rock black, salt white and mountain blue. They’re clearly leaning into the mountains, which also appears in the club’s bio. Of course, the NHL already has a mountain team in the Avalanche.

Complicating matters even further are the nicknames in the running as finalists. Mammoth, Yeti, Outlaws, Blizzard and Venom all remain, as well as just staying the Utah Hockey Club.

The problem? Colorado has a lacrosse team named the Mammoth and another named the Outlaws. A Yeti named Howler was the Avs official mascot, before he mysteriously disappeared more than 20 years ago. Bernie the St. Bernard has been the team’s mascot since 2009.

Regardless, the Coyotes weren’t very good last season, finishing with just 77 points and easily missing the playoffs. The Avalanche had 107 points, and beat the Jets in their Round 1 series. That talent gap will likely remain next year and beyond.

For now, Avalanche fans won’t have to worry about Utah stealing a mascot name that has Colorado ties. That could change the following season, which is something we’ll certainly keep an eye on.