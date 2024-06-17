Colorado native to represent Team USA in Golf at Paris Olympics

Colorado’s very own Wyndham Clark has qualified to represent Team USA in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The cutoff date for qualifying came on Monday as the U.S. Open wrapped up on Sunday. The system had the top 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings as eligible with no more than four players from any given nation. Then the rest of the 60-player pool was filled out with a maximum of two eligible players from each country.

The latest OWGR has these four Americans headed to Paris:

Scottie Scheffler (No. 1 OWGR)

Xander Schauffele (No. 3)

Wyndham Clark (No. 5)

Collin Morikawa (No. 7)

Clark shot a 292 at Pinehurst No. 2 over the weekend, which tied him for 56th at the U.S. Open, which he won last year. Of the four Americans headed to the Olympics, Clark had the worst performance at this year’s major. The winner, also an American, Bryson DeChambeau didn’t qualify based on OWGR because he plays for LIV.

Clark isn’t playing his best golf at the moment, cut at the two tournaments ahead of the U.S. Open—the Memorial Tournament and PGA Championship, but he was hot earlier this year. Clark won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by setting a course record score. He also placed second in the Arnold Palmer International and Players Championship as well as a third-place finish in the RBC Heritage all before May.

Clark grew up playing at Cherry Hills Country Club before attending Valor Christian. He played college golf for Oklahoma State and Oregon, where he won the Pac-12 Championship. Clark won two high school state championships with the Eagles and turned pro in 2017.

Clark will be joined on the team by Scheffler, who grew up in New Jersey and Texas, the San Deigo native Schauffele and Los Angeles native Collin Morikawa.

The golf competition is set for Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, which is a southwestern suburb of Paris. The course hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018, Clark was on the Ryder Cup team for the Americans in 2023 with the three other players headed to Paris; Team USA lost that event to Europe.