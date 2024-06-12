Close
BRONCOS

Report: Sean Payton had one eye procedure, another coming soon

Jun 12, 2024, 10:55 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a man of his word, following through with an of eye procedure he said he wanted to get done.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis reports that Payton had cataracts surgery on his left eye last Thursday and will get the right eye done this week.

“First day ever wearing sunglasses coaching,” Payton joked with Klis after Broncos mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

This all stems from something was revealed on Jan. 9 at Denver’s end-of-season press conferences. Payton admitted he did something wrong during a game that hurt the Broncos, simply because he couldn’t see properly.

“I want to get my eyes fixed, so I call the right play and I don’t mess up and call the wrong play on a play that happened one time this year,” he said. “That was embarrassing.”

Payton’s play sheet was available for most of the world to see when it showed up on a broadcast against the Chiefs, but apparently the coach himself had a hard time making it out at one point. These two surgeries should fix that.

In that same game against Kansas City, Payton accidentally used a timeout after a sack on third-down, allowing the Chiefs enough time before half to drive into field-goal range.

The Broncos didn’t have the best roster in 2023, but all these little mistakes helped add up to an 8-9 season.

Now, the head coach is doing his part with a couple of eye procedures, and hopefully the small details will be better in 2024 and beyond.

