Colorado native Christian McCaffrey is on the Madden cover

Jun 11, 2024, 11:28 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Christian McCaffrey grew up in the Denver suburbs, the son of a famous Denver Broncos wide receiver—and the former Valor Christian High School standout will forever have his spot in sports video game history.

Madden announced on Tuesday that McCaffrey will be the cover athlete for their coming game this fall. McCaffrey becomes the first running back to grace the cover of the game since Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders graced separate covers of Madden NFL 25 back in 2013. Ironically, it’s a running back again on the cover for Madden NFL 25,

The NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year and rushing champion from 2023, had a career-best 1,459 rushing yards with 14 rushing touchdowns, as he added 67 catches for 564 yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers, who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

McCaffrey’s huge year earned him a recent big payday and contract extension but the more fun part of his summer is likely becoming the face of Madden.

“It’s really humbling,” McCaffrey told ESPN. “I feel really grateful because obviously stuff like this is a testament to my teammates, my coaches, people who have helped me be in the position to have success, and so I feel really grateful for that. This is such a cool milestone for me, and to be on the cover, I think of those people who have helped me along the way, and obviously being the first 49ers player is really humbling when you think about how many greats have played for this organization. Definitely feel very fortunate.”

McCaffrey also uses Madden for his Logan Bowl charity project, which pits NFL players against each other in matches of the video game to raise money for sick kids in hospitals to get video game equipment.

Christian McCaffrey is the son of Ed McCaffrey, who played nine seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls. Christian is yet to win the big game but has had an incredible career.

